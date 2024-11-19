Community raise objections to new holiday park proposals

Bruce Sinclair Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for a new holiday park in a west Wales village, which objectors fear will be a “massive corporate development” by an applicant “with no roots in the community,” are due to be submitted to the county council.

In a public consultation ahead of submitting a formal planning application to Ceredigion County Council, Castell Pridd Caravan & Camping Ltd is seeking views on the proposed development on the edge of the village of Tanygroes, adjoining the main A487 Cardigan-Aberystwyth road.

It is planned to site 107 caravan pitches, 21 tent pitches, seven timber lodges and a ‘meet and greet building, along with landscaping over three fields on the edge of the village.

Ahead of a formal application, a pre-application consultation through agent Hayston Developments & Planning Ltd, is running until November 22.

Proposals

A supporting statement through the agent says: “One of the key objectives of the proposal is to create a high-quality and spacious holiday park development, appropriate to its edge of village setting. Not all of the land would be developed, with one of the adjacent fields being retained for some strategic planting.

“It is contended the proposal seeks to strike a balance between the scale of development and extent of tourism accommodation proposed with space being retained to allow for suitable planting as part of a wider and robust landscaping scheme to minimise its potential visual impact on the surrounding landscape.”

It adds: “It is acknowledged that the site occupies a countryside location, but where the character is significantly influenced by the presence of the adjacent village settlement and surrounding development, including the main A487 road which passes close to the north of the site.

“It is also acknowledged there will be a change to the character and appearance of the land, with open fields being replaced by tourism development.

“However, it is contended that the proposed development would be low-lying and any visual impact can be sufficiently mitigated, particularly in terms of its potential impact upon the wider landscape setting.”

Objections

Objectors to the scheme have created a change.org online petition, Stop the Unnecessary ‘Castell Pridd Caravan & Camping Ltd’ Development in Tanygroes, calling for it to be turned down.

The petition, which has attracted nearly 300 signatures to date, says: “This initiative is led by an individual with no roots in our community, seeking to impose a caravan and lodge scheme of significant scale.

“Such a project is unnecessary for our community, given the ample availability of caravan and lodging facilities in the immediate area. Our concern is that this development could disrupt the peaceful atmosphere and the local ecosystem.

“It would also potentially put unnecessary pressure on our local resources and infringe on the peaceful, rural lifestyle we cherish.

“Our call is simple – we implore Ceredigion County Council to give due consideration not only to the wishes and wellbeing of the residents of Tanygroes and our local community but to the integrity of this unique area. Let’s preserve the charm, peace, and character of Tanygroes as it has been for generations.

“Please help us keep our village untouched by massive corporate development.”

The consultation may be viewed on Hayston Developments & Planning Ltd.

A formal application is expected to be submitted at a later date.

