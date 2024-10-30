Community ‘sickened’ by killing of much-loved swan

Stephen Price

A valleys community is in shock after a beloved swan was killed with a slingshot.

The swan, which had been discovered at Lakeside Retail Park, Brynmawr, on 29 October later died from her injuries.

According to Facebook users, the swan was a popular sight at nearby Machine Pond in Brynmawr, off the town’s Warwick Road, where she had welcomed four cygnets earlier this year.

Slingshot

A post shared to the popular Gwent and More Facebook group said: “From Gwent Police, #Tredegarnpt assisted our colleagues at #Brynmawrnpt to a call of an injured swan near the Lakeside retail park.



On arrival the swan had sadly died having been injured by a slingshot.



We are keen to speak to two youths seen at 12.45 today.



Please contact 101 with any info.”

Facebook commenters described it as “sickening”, with one writing: “So sad if it’s the female. She’s got 4 babies. That’s a sad loss to the lake – I live on the lake a watch them everyday. Hope they catch them.”

Another shared: “Absolutely disgusting…. Poor Swan. Really hope whoever’s done this gets caught and dealt with! How can anyone hurt an innocent animal like this is beyond me.”

Protections

Swan have enjoyed the protection of the British crown for hundreds of years.

Since the 12th century, the British monarchy has claimed ownership of all mute wild swans within its territory.

Originally, this was meant to enforce the crown’s exclusive access to the swans because they were considered a delicacy, but over the years the protection remained even as culinary tastes changed. Killing a swan was a crime against the crown and thus considered treason.

Wild unmarked mute swans continued to belong to the Crown. As such this means that taking a swan could amount to theft.

Killing or injuring a swan could also amount to criminal damage or a wildlife related offence.

Offences committed against swans have been successfully prosecuted in recent years. In 2011, for instance, a Manchester man was prosecuted for accidentally killing two swans while water-skiing.

The Daily Mail reports that the 34-year-old father of two admitted causing “criminal damage” to the Queen’s property. And in September 2015, a courier was fined and made to personally apologise to the Queen after hitting a swan with his delivery truck.

If you see an injured swan then contact the RSPCA. Do not approach as swans can attack and you may injure yourself or further distress/injure the bird.

RSPCA helpline – 0300 1234 999

If a swan is found in the road and is causing an obstruction on a carriageway, the traffic police should be informed as this situation poses a risk to the animal and road users.

