Community woodland joins the National Forest of Wales

An ancient woodland on the edge of Colwinston in the Vale of Glamorgan is one of the latest sites to be included in the National Forest of Wales.

The National Forest is an unique venture led by the Welsh Government to establish a Wales-wide network of woodlands and forests which are being managed effectively.

Coed Tregolwyn – Colwinston Wood is managed by Colwinston Community Council and is being developed into a nature reserve for the village and surrounding area.

Ancient site

The Chairman of the Community Council, Councillor Gareth Jones, said: “We are delighted to have been selected to join the National Forest.

“Our woodland adjoins the Old Ford on the edge of our village. It is a nature reserve containing a medieval well and a Clapper Bridge, and is managed by the Village Project Team.”

He continued: “Because it is an ancient woodland, we have had to tackle the management of elderly trees and also to commence the planting of new specimens to take the woodland forward to the next century.

“We are greatly indebted to Community Councillor Ed Lewis who recognised the benefit to our village of being part of the National Forest of Wales network, and handled the application process through to a successful conclusion.”

Outdoor classroom

Part of the Woodland is being developed by the Council into an outdoor classroom for local school children.

Community Councillor Carl Hadley, who is also a Governor at St David’s Primary School, said: “The concept of teaching children about all aspects of nature is greatly enhanced by teaching sessions within the woodland itself, and we hope that the first classroom experiences will take place next year.”

The Community Council has installed some tables and benches within the woodland to be used by schoolchildren and local families alike.

Importance

Councillor Jones added: “The woodland will play an important role in protecting nature and addressing biodiversity issues.

“Whilst the woodland has been identified by Coed Cymru as a remnant of a much larger medieval woods, it is well worth protecting and developing for the future and will provide an additional leisure facility for Colwinston residents.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

