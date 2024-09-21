Company behind multi-million pound school development set to collapse

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

A major contractor behind a huge new Cardiff school development is set to collapse.

Cardiff Council said it has been informed that ISG Construction Ltd, the main contractor for the new Fairwater Community Campus project, has filed for administration.

In a social media post just days ago, the council announced that construction of the £110m development had reached its highest point.

Cardiff Council said it will do everything it can to minimise any delay to the project.

Cardiff Council’s cabinet member for finance, Cllr Chris Weaver: “There will be disruption when a company goes into administration like this.

“Right now, work is ongoing to try and minimise that disruption.

“There will be lots of things in the coming days and weeks to work with sub contractors, the parent company just to try and minimise that as they go through that process.

“At this stage, that is all we can really say because it is very early news for everybody.

“Lots of projects around the country are going to be affected by this.

“What we are doing is just prioritising, making sure that site is safe and secure and looking to minimise any disruption there will be to it.

“The project is a very important one for us. It is going to be very exciting when it is delivered.”

The chief executive of ISG, Zoe Price, sent an email to staff last night confirming that the contractor was going into administration.

Work on Fairwater Community Campus has been going on for months. Cardiff Cantonian High School, Riverbank School and Woodlands School would all be located in the new buildings on site.

The project is being funded by Cardiff Council and the Welsh Government and the council said earlier this year that they anticipated it to be completed by Autumn 2026.

Cardiff Council’s statement on the latest regarding ISG reads: “The council wants to assure everyone that it is actively managing the situation.

“We will do everything we can in coming weeks to minimise any delay to the project.

“Our priority is to minimize any disruption to the Fairwater Community Campus project and to ensure that the site remains safe and secure, and we will work to ensure sub-contractors get paid for the work they have completed to date.

“We appreciate your understanding and patience as we navigate this situation.

“Cardiff Council remains dedicated to delivering the Fairwater Community Campus and is committed to keeping the public informed.

“We will provide updates as more information becomes available.”

