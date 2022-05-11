Company claims Bangor is ‘third most British city in the UK’ – because it has lots of chip shops and pubs

A company has claimed that Bangor is the third most ‘British’ city in the UK – because it has a lot of chip shops and pubs.

London-based handbags company Vendula said they had made the claim based on “typically British factors”, in order to note the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee.

They created a ranking of the UK’s most British cities based on how many pubs and chip shops there are per 100,000 people, how close the city is to the national average in terms of rainfall, and how many National Trust sites there are in the county.

Bangor was ranked third on account of having 126 pubs and 295 chip shops per 100,000 people, 155.1 average days of rainfall in a year and nine national trust sites in the county. Truro and Newcastle Upon Tyne were ranked first and second.

The company did not factor in some of the less typically ‘British’ elements associated with Bangor, which lies in a majority Welsh-speaking area controlled on all tiers of representative government by the Welsh independence-supporting Plaid Cymru. A poll in 2019 found it to be the constituency least supportive of the Royal Family in Wales, and the 43rd least supportive in the UK as a whole.

A spokesperson for Vendula said: “The Queen’s platinum jubilee is the perfect time for us all to celebrate our British identities and be genuinely proud of the country we live in and the values we all hold so dearly.

“From getting fish and chips on a Friday night to visiting some of our local National Trust sites, these are the things that make us Brits who we are and set us apart from the rest of the world.

“Whether you live in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland or Wales, we can all celebrate this extra special occasion together in our unique ways.”

