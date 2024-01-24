Company developing ‘game-changing’ diabetes device praised by Welsh minister

An innovative tech firm developing the ‘holy grail’ in diabetes monitoring has the power to drastically transform the lives of people living with the condition, according to a member of the Welsh parliament.

Natasha Asghar MS has shared this verdict following a recent visit to Afon Technology in Caldicot, Monmouthshire.

Afon Technology is developing the world’s first wearable, non-invasive, blood glucose monitoring device. The cutting-edge technology is poised to revolutionise blood glucose monitoring and offers a solution that eliminates pain and discomfort.

Glucowear

The firm’s non-invasive continuous blood glucose monitoring sensor called Glucowear is worn on the inside of the wrist with or without a watch, and it feeds back to the user’s chosen smart device to display blood glucose data.

Unlike the current continuous glucose monitoring devices, it will measure blood glucose levels in real-time without the need to penetrate the skin at all, making it easier to manage the condition, reducing the risk of diabetes-related complications such as heart attack, stroke, blindness, kidney failure and limb amputations.

Natasha Asghar MS, who represents South Wales East in the Senedd and is also Shadow Technology Minister, said: “The team at Afon Technology are working tirelessly around the clock to develop what will be a huge game changer for people living with diabetes.

“Most of us will know someone with diabetes and know they have to prick themselves with a needle countless times a day, which can cause pain and discomfort. But all of that would end with the non-invasive Glucowear with patients also being able to get real-time readings straight to their smart device.”

Welsh success story

She added: “This is a true Welsh success story, and I look forward to working closely with Afon Technology as this exciting project progresses.”

Companies such as Apple, Samsung and Google are rumoured to have been trying to develop non-invasive blood glucose monitoring, but so far none have been successful. Afon Technology hopes to win the race to this important milestone.

Sabih Chaudhry, CEO of Afon Technology, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Natasha to our office and laboratory, having someone from the Welsh parliament come to see us shows that they are recognising a small Welsh company that is developing the holy grail in diabetes monitoring.”

For more information, please visit https://afontechnology. com/

