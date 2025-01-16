Company director found guilty of illegal waste offences

A man from south Wales has been successfully prosecuted by Natural Resources Wales (NRW) for storing quantities of waste at a site in Caerleon, without an environmental permit.

William Hanson of Hanson Paving and Development Ltd, was ordered to pay a combined total of £5782.00, after pleading guilty as the sole company director, to the storing of mixed wastes and hard-core wastes at 115 Nash Road in Caerleon without an environmental permit and for failing to comply with the requirements of a notice to remove the waste.

These are offences under the Environmental Protection Act 1990 and the Environmental Permitting (England & Wales) Regulations 2016.

Illegal waste activity

Officers from NRW first visited the site in April 2023, after receiving reports of illegal waste activity at the site.

Upon arrival they found quantities of mixed waste, including soil, stones, bricks, and construction demolition waste as well as wood, plastic, and tyres. No waste exemptions or environmental permit was in place authorising any kind of waste activity at the site.

Mr Hanson was served with a notice requiring the wastes to be removed.

He was also informed by officers that the keeping or disposal of waste on land without an environmental permit or relevant exemption was unlawful and told that no further waste was to be deposited at the location.

However, during a follow up visit in November 2023, NRW officers found that Mr Hanson had failed to fully comply with the notice and remove the waste.

“Damaging”

Su Fernandez, Senior Enforcement Officer for Natural Resources Wales said: “We take reports of illegally dumped waste very seriously. The activity has a damaging effect on the local environment and undercuts legitimate waste operators who abide by the rules.

“Environmental regulations are in place for a reason. Permits are required for businesses that move and store waste, to make sure this is done in a way that does not pose a risk to the environment or human health.

“We hope the outcome of this case sends a clear message that we take offences of this nature very seriously. We won’t hesitate to take the appropriate steps to protect people and nature and help safeguard the marketplace for legitimate operators.”

Mr Hanson pleaded guilty at Newport Magistrates Court and was sentenced on Monday 6 January and ordered to pay a fine of £1173. He was also ordered to pay NRW costs of £4140 and a victim surcharge of £469 bringing the overall total to £5782.00.

Mr. Hanson is currently a serving prisoner. This amount will be payable upon his release.

To report an environmental incident call 0300 065 3000 or use the online report it form: Natural Resources Wales / Report an incident

