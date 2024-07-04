Concern after dead fish spotted floating in Welsh river

Emily Price

Concerns have been raised after dead fish were spotted floating in a south Wales river.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) received several reports on Tuesday (July 2) from concerned locals after a number of dead fish, identified as scad, were seen floating in the Afon Lwyd in Cwmbran.

The 13-mile long river flows from its source northwest of Blaenavon, through Abersychan, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, Llanfrechfa and Cwmbran before flowing at Caerleon into the River Usk,

It then subsequently flows into the Bristol Channel to the south of Newport.

NRW officers sent to investigate the incident have confirmed that the fish are not the result of a pollution incident.

Scad are a type of mackerel fish usually found in seas and commonly used bait.

NRW said that the scad had been gutted and dumped in the waterway already dead.

Gutted

Holly Sisley, Environment Team Leader for Natural Resources Wales said: “On Tuesday (2 July) we received reports of a number of dead fish in the Afon Lwyd at Cwmbran.

“Our officers attended the site to investigate and we can confirm that this is not the result of a pollution incident.

“The fish are Scad, which are a type of mackerel (sea fish) and appear to have been dumped in the river, as they have been gutted and have also been dead for some time.

“Thank you to everyone who took the time to report this to us. If you have any environmental concerns please report it to us by calling our 24/7 incident communication line on 0300 065 3000 or using our online report it form: Natural Resources Wales / Report an incident.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

