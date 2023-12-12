Concern for patients prompts Welsh Government to intervene in Swansea Bay maternity services

Emily Price

Concern for the welfare and safety of patients using Swansea Bay maternity services has prompted the Welsh Government to intervene, Wales’ health minister has announced today.

On Tuesday morning, Minister for Health and Social Services, Eluned Morgan MS released a statement saying the Welsh Government would escalate the maternity and neonatal service to enhanced monitoring.

The action follows an unannounced inspection of the unit by Health Inspectorate Wales in September which prompted several patient safety concerns.

Concern

The full report on maternity services at Swansea Bay University Health Board is due to be released later this week.

In a statement Eluned Morgan said: Over recent months, Members and families have highlighted concerns about the maternity and neonatal services provided by Swansea Bay University Health Board.

“I am today outlining some of the work officials have undertaken to address these concerns. To gain further assurance, I am announcing that I am escalating the maternity and neonatal services to enhanced monitoring.

“This will ensure that the health board has the comprehensive support it needs to deliver the improvement plans it has developed and will ensure officials are well placed to assess progress. The health board has welcomed this escalation.”

“I am making this statement to Members today, so they are aware immediately of my decision. I will deliver an oral statement to the Senedd later this afternoon.”

Overdue

Shadow Minister for Health, Russell George MS said: “This is very long overdue. It is unfortunate that this escalation has only come after hard pressing questions from the Welsh Conservatives and the media off the back of tireless work by affected families.

“It has been clear that given the substantial numbers of ongoing investigations into Swansea Bay maternity cases that there were immediate concerns from at least last year, despite the Labour Government stating the opposite.”

