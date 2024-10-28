Concern over local authority’s dementia services

Twm Owen – Local Democracy Reporter

Families of people living with dementia are able to request reassements, a councillor who has raised concerns over on-going support has been told.

Armand Watts, who was a carer for his late mother, Pauline, until her death earlier this year said he has been concerned at what statutory services have in place for those living with the degenerative condition.

Figures released to Cllr Watts, under a Freedom of Information request, showed there are 26, 913 patients registered with three GP surgeries in Chepstow and of those 6,276 are over the age of 65.

But Gwent’s Aneurin Bevan University Health Board told him it would be too time consuming, under the limits set by the Freedom of Information Act, for it to answer his further detailed questions.

The Bulwark and Thornwell councillor had wanted to know how many of those over 65s had waited between a month and three years for a diagnosis of dementia or Alzheimer’s as well as further questions about reliance on family carers and how close their family carers lived from them.

He also asked how often patients are reassessed and follow up visits from doctors, social workers and carers at set points after diagnosis.

Cllr Watts said: “I’m looking for a better understanding about assessments are made and analyzed.”

The Labour councillor also raised the issue when Monmouthshire County Council’s social services director Jane Rogers presented her annual report to the council’s October meeting.

While medical care is the responsibility of the health board social services provide care at home and support for family carers.

Ms Rogers said support the council provides can be up to the point of having to find residential placements.

She said: “We are always open to reviewing care and support plans in place and reviewing as needs change”

A health board spokesperson said its executive director of nursing is responsible for ensuring the quality and outcomes of dementia services and there is a lead nurse for dementia across Gwent while the board receives an annual report on dementia care.

There is also a dementia board which is part of the Gwent Regional Partnership Board to ensure a “joined-up approach” between it and social services.

The spokesperson said: “Patients receiving dementia care are reviewed regularly to ensure they are receiving the right care and to identify if there are any changes required. Review timescales will depend upon the individual as our services are patient-centred and based on the needs of each patient.

“Dementia patients are reviewed by a Multidisciplinary Team (MDT), led by a Consultant Psychiatrist, and they are referred for ongoing treatment and further support on an individual basis, which may involve signposting to other services, providing advice to their GP, or referral to secondary care services.”

