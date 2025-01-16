Concern over ‘poor quality’ private rented sector

Chris Haines ICNN Senedd reporter

Senedd members called for social housing standards to be extended to the private rented sector amid widespread concerns about poor quality homes.

John Griffiths, who chairs the local government committee, led a debate in the Senedd following an inquiry on the private rented sector in Wales.

Setting out the recommendations of the committee’s report, he said much of the evidence heard focused on the quality of accommodation, with damp and disrepair the main issues.

Mr Griffiths told the Senedd: “We know living in such conditions can have a detrimental impact on people’s health and wellbeing. It was concerning to hear of many instances of poor quality housing – tackling this must be a priority for the Welsh Government.”

He supported expanding the Welsh housing quality standard to cover the private sector, saying it is difficult to justify why some tenants should be entitled to any less quality.

‘Property MOTs’

Mr Griffiths acknowledged the challenge in extending the standard beyond social housing and the Welsh Government was non-committal in its formal response to the report.

Leading a debate in the Senedd on January 15, he said: “Our recommendations relating to housing quality were accepted in principle but we are disappointed the Welsh Government’s response does not indicate any immediate actions to remedy the concerns we heard.”

Mr Griffiths, who represents Newport East, added: “We recommended the development of a property MOT for fitness for human habitation and … the cabinet secretary referred to the consultation that’s under way on introducing an annual property condition record.

“This could be a step forward, but there’s no certainty of that yet.

“Propertymark, which represents letting agents, has voiced support … we note that landlords would self-certify but I’m not sure whether that goes far enough to address our concerns.”

‘Exodus’

Mr Griffiths said another theme from the inquiry was the continuing existence of no-fault evictions in Wales despite a ban in Scotland since 2017 and similar proposals in England.

Peter Fox, for the Conservatives, said statistics for October 2023 show private rental prices have risen by 6.9%, higher than in England and Scotland.

He told the Senedd: “The simple fact is that successive Labour governments in Wales have failed to build enough homes, resulting in increased competition for tenants.”

Mr Fox, who led Monmouthshire council for a decade before being elected to the Senedd in 2021, claimed anti-landlord policies have led to an “exodus” from the market.

Plaid Cymru’s Siân Gwenllian emphasised the need for timely action, warning Wales could fall behind England following the introduction of the UK Government’s renters’ rights bill.

No-pet policies

Labour’s Carolyn Thomas raised concerns about no-pet policies, with a survey showing only 8% of rented properties in Wales advertised as pet friendly.

She said the committee heard people are becoming homeless after opting to stay with their pets rather than give up their companion to take shelter.

Jayne Bryant, who was appointed housing secretary in September, said ministers would take the same insurance cover approach to renting with pets as proposed in England.

She pointed to protections for private tenants under the Renting Homes (Wales) Act 2016 and Rent Smart Wales data showing a steady increase in property registrations.

Ms Bryant said many of the committee’s calls are covered in the Welsh Government’s white paper on housing, with a consultation on the proposals set to close on January 31.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

