Concerns over sale of St John Ambulance depot

Martin Shipton

A member of St John Ambulance Cymru has raised concerns about the sale of the charity’s transport depot in Cardiff.

The member, who does not wish to be named, told Nation.Cymru: “I have recently read on social media that St John Ambulance Cymru (SJAC) has recently sold its depot in Norbury Road, Fairwater. The property was being marketed for £600k.

“What I am extremely concerned about is that the Welsh Government in February 2010 provided £900k in funding to allow SJAC to keep all its Cardiff vehicles under one roof, in the said depot.

“Given SJAC is a registered charity whose aim was to make money via its patient transport operation is one thing but to give a charity £900k is another, even in 2010.

“It appears now that SJAC is moving from the premises purchased with Welsh Government public money and not only that, a loss of £300k to the public purse appears to have been incurred.

“What I am concerned about is the loss of £300k of public money in the first place for a charity that has made a loss in its accounts for eight or nine times out of the last 11 years, whether the £600k or proceeds from the sale will be reimbursed to the Welsh Government for use elsewhere and where now will be the fleet of ambulances be kept if not in Cardiff? Furthermore, will the Welsh Government seek reimbursement of the other £300k which was paid?”

Important

In 2010 the then Health Minister Edwina Hart announced the £900k grant, saying: “St John Cymru is a highly regarded and important charity in Wales, which provides voluntary first aid, first aid training and a patient transport service. It also supports the work of the Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trust during peak times.

“The new site in its central location will help improve services within Cardiff as well as teach people in the community vital life-saving first aid skills.

“Currently vehicles are kept at a number of locations across Cardiff, sometimes at members’ homes, which leave the vehicles at risk of vandalism.

“The new site includes a warehouse big enough to store all the vehicles in one place safely and securely.”

It was stated that the new site would house five vehicles for St John Cymru volunteers in the city and 13 patient transport service vehicles. Discussions were also underway with Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trust to house some of its patient transport service vehicles.

Keith Dunn, chief executive of St John Cymru Wales, said at the time: “We’re absolutely thrilled with the announcement.

“The investment from the [Welsh] Government will fund this facility for us and will improve and enhance the services that we offer the people of Wales.

“Last year St John Cymru Wales transported more than 20,000 patients throughout Wales and our members fulfilled more than 250,000 hours of duties.”

Concerns

Responding to the member’s concerns about the sale of the site 14 years later, a St John Ambulance Cymru spokesperson said: “We can confirm that the sale of our site at Norbury Road is in progress. As part of our emerging 2025-30 organisational strategy, including our ongoing commitment to sustainability, the post-pandemic landscape, and our current operational activity, our board approved the consolidation from two properties to one in Cardiff.

“In line with Charity Commission guidance, a formal valuation of the Norbury Road site was completed, and the property marketed in line with that valuation.

“As a registered charity, we are dedicated to ensuring that funds generated from the sale of the Norbury Road depot are reinvested into the delivery of our charitable work. These funds will support our ongoing efforts to deliver essential services to communities across Wales and support our vision of first aid for everyone, anytime, anywhere.”

