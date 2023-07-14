Concerns raised about ‘disgraceful’ condition of historic market hall

Bruce Sinclair, local democracy reporter

Senior Pembrokeshire councillors are to consider calls for a structural survey of Tenby’s historic Market Hall.

Concerns about the condition of the Grade II listed building have previously been raised with local politicians, with the county council – which has responsibility for maintaining the hall – coming in for criticism.

Traders have aired particular concerns about leaks in the market’s roof, which leave the hall liable to flooding.

After a visit to the site earlier this year, Plaid Cymru County Councillor for Tenby North, Michael Williams described the condition of the building as “little short of disgraceful”.

Members of Pembrokeshire County Council’s full council, meeting yesterday (July 13) considered a notice of motion on the hall, made by Mr Williams.

The notice read: “That Pembrokeshire County Council initiate a full structural survey of Tenby market building to establish the condition of the building, together with an examination of its potential.

“The building is a listed building of considerable historical significance in the town centre, which has sadly lacked investment over many years.”

Members of the council agreed the matter should be referred to the council’s Cabinet for consideration.

Tenby Market Hall was built in 1829, replacing an outdoor market which had previously been held close to St. Mary’s Church and was the oldest in Pembrokeshire.

The original building comprised only a walled open space with lean to stalls, but in 1861 an upper floor was added, which functioned as the town’s Court Room and Town Hall.

In 1890 a glazed roof was added, which was subsequently replaced in the late twentieth century.

