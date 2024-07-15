Concerns raised over Bute Energy links to Welsh Labour politicians

Emily Price

Concerns have been raised that an energy firm is “courting” Welsh politicians with gifts and donations in order to gain favour and influence for future wind farm projects.

Details uncovered by Nation Cymru reveal how several Labour Senedd members and a Labour MP have received tickets to sporting events and cash from Scottish company Bute Energy over the last three years.

The firm is currently developing a portfolio of onshore wind and solar power energy parks across rural parts of Wales.

It’s been involved in several controversial planning applications for turbines and steel pylons in picturesque areas of the country.

Our probe found that some Labour politicians have hosted prestigious events on behalf of Bute Energy after they’ve received gifts from the company.

Match tickets

The Senedd’s register of interests reveals that Labour MS John Griffiths received a match ticket from Bute Energy to see the FAW Women’s Cup final in May 2024.

Last week, the Newport East MS sponsored an evening reception for the windfarm developers in the Senedd.

A photo posted to the energy company’s Instagram account showed Mr Griffiths smiling beside one of Bute’s Scottish directors.

Labour MS Jenny Rathbone’s husband John Uden accepted a position on Bute Energy’s advisory board in March 2021.

The board was set up to provide advice and guidance to Bute’s executive team and help to promote onshore wind and solar energy projects in Wales.

In May 2021, Clwyd South MS Ken Skates received a ticket to the Wales v South Africa rugby match from the energy firm.

In the same year, Welsh Labour MS for Alyn and Deeside Jack Sargeant received a ticked to a Wales v New Zealand rugby match.

Mr Sargeant’s partner also has links to Bute Energy as she works for Camlas – a public relations company which lists the firm as a client on its website.

Concerns have been raised about the links between politicians in the Welsh Parliament and the energy giant whilst the Senedd actively discusses matters that will have a material impact on Bute Energy’s proposed projects.

Bute Energy is currently planning to build an onshore windfarm made up of 26 turbines 220 metres high near the Glaslyn nature reserve in Powys.

The proposals have sparked fierce backlash from locals and wildlife campaigners.

A statutory consultation with local communities and organisations is expected at the end of this year.

On June 12 this year, Jenny Rathbone, John Griffiths, Jack Sargeant and Ken Skates all followed the Labour whip and and voted against a Plaid Cymru motion for new power lines to be placed underground.

A campaigner against Bute’s plans who didn’t wish to be named said: “Although this information is available in the public domain, these members of the Senedd are unable or unwilling to see conflicts of interest that are so obvious to the public.

“This seems to run counter to Sir Keir Starmer’s recent comments about the importance of probity and public service in government.”

Host

A cash donation was also gifted to Welsh Labour Member of Parliament and now Assistant Whip Anna McMorrin.

The UK Parliament’s register of interests reveals that the Cardiff North MP received a donation of £3000 from Bute Energy on February 29, 2024.

A few months later, the Labour MP hosted the energy firm at an event in Westminster with MPs representing Welsh constituencies invited.

Our source said: “No community group has come near to this level of access to high ranking politicians – none were invited to either event.

“At a time when we are hearing so much about standards of political conduct in Westminster and Cardiff, we need better to understand how our elected officials are being lobbied or influenced.”

Concerns

We contacted all the Welsh Labour politicians involved in this story and layed out the lobbying concerns of our source. None responded to our requests for comment.

A spokesperson for Bute Energy said: “All interactions between Bute Energy and elected politicians have been made and declared in full compliance with the rules and guidelines of Parliament and the Senedd. As such they are transparently registered in the public domain. We have had interactions with all political parties.

“Our reception at the Senedd last week was held outside of public hours, on an invite-only basis. We worked closely with the Senedd to ensure this event was fully compliant with its rules and regulations. All MSs were invited to the event.

“Notice of decisions by Ofgem to Bute Energy are made, as would be expected, within the framework of a constructive and compliant relationship with the regulator.”

