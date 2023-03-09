Concerns raised over new pipeline that could see water flow from Powys to London

Plaid Cymru politicians have expressed concern over proposals that could see a new pipeline transfer water from Powys to London and other parts of south-east England.

It has been reported in the Daily Post that United Utilities, Thames Water and Severn Trent Water are liaising over the project, designed to ease the threat of water restrictions in southern England.

Under consideration is a gravity-fed “bypass pipeline” running from Oswestry.

As part of the proposals, up to 155 million litres per day could be diverted from the Llyn Efyrnwy reservoir, Montgomeryshire to the Thames basin.

It is understood a shortlist of two possible pipeline routes has been drawn up – with one running to the lower reaches of the Afon Fyrnwy, and the other is a longer 16.5km route to the River Severn.

The Daily Post newspaper understands a next-step decision on the proposed bypass pipeline is due this month from the Regulators’ Alliance for Progressing Infrastructure Development (RAPID).

Droughts

Should this be approved, the project will then proceed to the final decision stage.

Depending on approval and the route chosen, the bypass pipeline could be ready by 2030 or 2033.

Earlier this year, following a motion passed by the local authority, Powys County Council has written to the Welsh and UK governments asking to place a tax on the companies with the extra revenue used to address local climate change.

The village of Llanwddyn was drowned in 1880s to form the Llyn Efyrnwy reservoir, providing drinking water for the city of Liverpool.

In August 2022, following a period of droughts in south-east England, the GMB Union repeated its call for Thames Water and the Government to implement to move water from Wales to cope with periodic droughts in London.

Responding to the proposals, Cllr Elwyn Vaughan, Plaid Cymru Leader on Powys County Council, said: “These proposals are disgraceful.

“Wales already supplies 360 million litres a day at a mere 3p a tonne – a pittance. We should be receiving a much higher price for the water we already provide.

“We are talking about big business and if we were paid properly mid Wales would receive hundreds of millions of pounds which would transform our economy and public services, which are being cut year after year.

Harm

Cefin Campbell, Plaid Cymru Member of the Senedd for Mid & West Wales added: “Paradoxically, whilst water prices for Welsh customers are amongst the highest in the UK – water from our reservoirs continues to flow over the border at a minimal fee.

“Any plans to export more water is a cause for concern – and crucially we need assurances that any proposals do not harm our water security in terms of now or the future, that it doesn’t harm our environment or communities, and finally that the people of Wales get the full economic value from the export of this very precious resource.”

Cllr Bryn Davies, Plaid Cymru Councillor for Banwy, Llanfihangel and Llanwddyn said: “We all know water is an extremely emotive issue in Wales, and for too long our communities and economy have missed out on the huge economic potential this resource offers.

“We need urgent clarity on these proposals, and assurances our communities are fairly compensated in any further extraction of our water.”

