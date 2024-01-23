Concerns raised over unexplained deaths of Mute Swans and wild ducks

Concerns have been raised over the number of unexplained deaths of both Mute Swans and wild ducks at ponds and lakes in the Millennium Coastal Park in Carmarthenshire.

The council’s Outdoor Recreation Service officers are working closely with Dyfed Powys Police, Rural Crime Team, and Natural Resources Wales Wildlife officer to investigate the deaths.

The council says that in recent months a number of carcasses have been discovered which appear to have been butchered rather than having been killed by predators such as a fox.

Mute Swans are protected from being harmed whilst wild ducks may only be harvested when and where permitted.

All wildlife on County Council property is protected from ‘disturbance or harm’.

The Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Leisure, Culture and Tourism – Cllr. Hazel Evans said: “The killing of wildlife on County Council property is a grave crime which we will investigate fully with our partners and I would urge members of the public to report any suspicious activity to the Police at once.”

The council is urging anyone with information which could help enquiries to contact the police online here, or via email at [email protected], or call 101.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

