Conservation work to safeguard historic quarrymen hospital begins

Conservation works have begun to safeguard the remains of a hospital built in the 1840s to treat quarrymen injured at work.

Penrhyn Quarry Hospital in Bethesda plays an important part in the story of Welsh slate, and in particular the role of health and welfare within the slate society.

It featured three wards with fours beds each and even included a mortuary because quarry accidents could often be fatal

As well as quarrymen, it also treated visitors to Eryri and provided medical aid to people injured while climbing in the Ogwen Valley.

Crumbling shell

In 1847 the hospital famously carried out the first successful operation under anaesthetic in north-west Wales – a mid-thigh amputation.

It closed in 1967 and the roof and interior walls were removed leaving a crumbling shell.

Now the ruins will undergo an extensive programme of sensitive conservation works.

Slate landscape

The project is being carried out in partnership between Cyngor Gwynedd, Welsh Slate (part of the Breedon Group) and Cadw as part of the Llewyrch o’r Llechi scheme.

This phase follows a programme of recording and emergency works including vegetation clearance and masonry work that was carried out earlier in 2024.

Penrhyn Quarry Hospital is situated next to the Lôn Las Ogwen cycle track which connects Port Penrhyn to local communities, the slate landscape and mountains beyond and is located within the Slate Landscape of Northwest Wales World Heritage Site.

Work will begin in November and is expected to last around seven months, focusing on halting further deterioration and making the site more stable and safer for visitors.

It will include:

Stabilising and consolidating the deteriorating condition of the standing walls by addressing structural defects. Stabilising and consolidating the masonry and pointing mortar Introducing stone copings and flaunching to the wall heads to reduce water ingress into the core of the wall. Conserving the remaining architectural and historic details within Managing vegetation growth



Ensuring that the structure is safe will also allow for ongoing future maintenance.

Open days will be arranged during the work period to allow members of the public to see firsthand the work being carried out.

The project will not affect access to Lôn Las Ogwen.

Councillor Nia Jeffreys, Cyngor Gwynedd’s Cabinet Member for Economy and Community, said: “We are very happy to see the conservation works at Penrhyn Quarry Hospital progressing. This essential work will safeguard the monument for future generations, facilitating better opportunities for access and interpretation of this much-loved site.

“Cyngor Gwynedd is pleased to be a partner in this project and is looking forward to working with Welsh Slate and Cadw on the scheme.”

Historic

Recclesia Ltd, a contractor experienced in historic building conservation have been appointed to undertake the works under the supervision of conservation architects, Donald Insall Associates.

Elgan Jones of Donald Insall Associates, said: “The conservation works are being undertaken at a critical point in the history of the building; the removal of the vegetation highlighted the fragile condition of the building fabric and, without this intervention, would likely deteriorate at an accelerated rate, rendering the structure unsafe and eventually result in its collapse.

“We are thrilled to work alongside a passionate project team with a shared goal to safeguard the fabric and conserve the architectural and historical details, which tells us of its former use and role within the wider slate landscape.”

Barry O’Connor, General Manager – Welsh Slate, Special Aggregates, Circular Economy, Breedon Group, added: “We are thrilled to be part of the work to conserve Penrhyn Quarry Hospital, we understand the fondness for the site locally, and as landowners want to ensure that the site is maintained as sensitively as possible.

“As a proud partner in the project we are delighted that our contribution of materials towards the work will enable the funding to go further towards the sensitive conservation of the structure.”

Welfare

Lord Dafydd Wigley, Chair of The Slate Landscape of Northwest Wales World Heritage Site Partnership Board, said: “The story of health and welfare within the slate valleys is a vital and fascinating part of its history.

“The quarrymen were trailblazers when it came to social care, and these hospitals led the way in many of the treatments and medication we rely so heavily upon in today’s health service.

“Safeguarding this structure is vital in telling the story of healthcare across the World Heritage Site, we have the Dinorwig Quarry Hospital in Llanberis which has been reopened as a museum and the Ffestiniog Quarry Hospital which has long been a private house, so to ensure that the Penrhyn Quarry Hospital is able to relay the story of its location by securing the structure and including interpretation is a fantastic prospect.”

