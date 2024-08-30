Conservationists fear hydroelectric scheme will ‘damage’ iconic Eryri waterfall forever

A conservation charity has voiced its alarm at plans to build a dam diverting around 70% of water supplying an iconic waterfall as part of a hydro-electric scheme.

The Snowdonia Society are calling for action after plans were drawn up to install a dam on the Afon Cynfal near Llan Ffestiniog and divert, at times, just short of 70% of the water around Rhaeadr y Cwm waterfall.

Three times over the past thirty years plans have been submitted for a hydro-electric scheme in Cwm Cynfal. Three times they have been either refused or withdrawn.

But in July the developers formally submitted another application. The deadline for objections is 20 September.

Under threat

Rory Francis, Director of Cymdeithas Eryri Snowdonia Society says: “Cwm Cynfal is a place that has inspired storytellers, artists and poets over a millennium. This is a landscape associated with the tales of the Mabinogion and also famously depicted by David Cox in 1836 in his iconic painting Rhaiadr Cwm.”

“It is one of Eryri’s most majestic waterfalls. But now it is being threatened once again by a hydro-electric scheme that would see the river dammed and at times, just short of 70% of the water diverted out of the waterfall.”

“Not just that, the gorge is highly protected under wildlife legislation, a Site of Special Scientific Interest within a National Park. It’s designated for the rare mosses and liverworts that can be found there. If you divert that much water out of the waterfall, that will change the very wet conditions that make the gorge so special.

“We’re concerned about the visual appearance, the sound and impressiveness of the waterfall, the wildlife that lives in the gorge and also the damage to this very historic site with its medieval trackways.

“We strongly support the need to decarbonise the economy. But with any renewable energy scheme, you have to weigh the damage against the benefits. This scheme would produce relatively little electricity, enough to power just 60 power showers. Its 600kW capacity would be only about 8% of just one of the 7.2MW turbines at the proposed Y Bryn windfarm between Maesteg and Port Talbot.

“The developers themselves carried out a pre-application consultation at the end of last year. Though the figures are difficult to extract from the paper submitted to the National Park Authority, 359 individuals or organisations took part. 276 noted that they did not support the application. 181 of those opposed were local to the Eryri National Park, Gwynedd or North Wales. Only 3 noted that they supported the development.”

“Critical”

Dan Yates, Director of Save our Rivers adds: “The constant impact of development on our rivers and streams over the last few decades has led to the UK having one of the most degraded river systems in the world. It is critical that those remaining free-flowing sections of rivers that sit within protected areas, like the Cynfal, are preserved for future generations.”

Adrian Lloyd Jones, Head of Living Landscapes, North Wales Wildlife Trust said “Considering the small amount of power this proposed HEP scheme would produce and the declines of bryophyte communities observed following similar HEP schemes elsewhere in north Wales, this scheme poses far too great a risk to the wildlife of Cwm Cynfal.

“Whilst we support green energy, all developments must be in the right place, and this proposal is clearly in the wrong place.”

The Snowdonia Society is working closely on this campaign with Save our Rivers, Buglife and the North Wales Wildlife Trust.

“They have been studying the latest application and all have serious concerns. They are now calling on their members and supporters to voice their concerns directly to the Eryri National Park Authority, which is has firm polices to protect wildlife sites like this.

More information is available at:https://bit.ly/savecwmcynfal

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

