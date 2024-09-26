Conservative calls out Arts Council for using C-word

Chris Haines, ICNN Senedd reporter

A Conservative Senedd member called out the Arts Council of Wales over the “offensive and disappointing” use of the C-word on its website.

Laura Anne Jones, the former shadow culture secretary, asked Dafydd Rhys to read aloud a section of the Arts Council website about its support for three companies at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Handed a printout in the culture committee, the chief executive started reading a highlighted extract about a drag show then paused before spelling out the C-word letter by letter.

Ms Jones, who represents South Wales East, said: “You paused on one of the words and didn’t say the full word and I can understand why because as a woman … when I read that on the Arts Council website I found that quite offensive and disappointing to see that.

“This is where public money is going. I would suggest that if that word was difficult to say in a committee – I don’t think, perhaps, it’s appropriate for a website.”

‘Value for money’

Delyth Jewell, who chairs the committee, intervened to try to steer the discussion back to the impact of cuts to arts and culture in Wales.

But Ms Jones said: “Absolutely it is though, it’s where that value for is coming from. Are we looking at giving the money to the right things … when words like that are used I’m not sure that’s really the projection that Wales wants to put over to the world.”

Ms Jones contrasted this with cuts to the Welsh National Opera: “I’m not sure all projects that perhaps you’re funding are that value for money, are appropriate.

“It just may be worth looking into them and seeing if that money could be redistributed.”

Mr Rhys responded: “I haven’t seen this particular project that you refer to, personally, so I’m not going to comment on the content of that.”

He told the committee projects that go to the Edinburgh festival are independently assessed.

Arts

Asked about arts venues closing earlier in the evidence session, Mr Rhys pointed to a lack of adequate funding combined with pressures on councils and universities.

Mr Rhys said the absence of a legal requirement on councils to provide arts centres and venues makes it an easier way to try to balance the books.

He told the committee the Arts Council, which received a 10.5% cut in the 2024/25 budget, would like to see Wales follow Ireland’s lead by bringing in a statutory responsibility.

Stressing that the Arts Council transfers 92% of its funding to the sector, Mr Rhys said the arm’s-length body lost 10 to 13 staff members through voluntary and compulsory redundancy.

He explained that the Arts Council employs about 80 people so it was a significant decrease.

‘40% cut’

Mr Rhys said: “If we were to face an additional cut … it would mean we would have to reconsider how much we can deliver.”

The former S4C broadcast director welcomed an extra £1m for the Arts Council, which safeguarded 38 jobs, but he warned that in-year grants are a sticking-plaster solution.

He told committee members: “They don’t answer the long-term demand to solve some of the problems that a lack of funding causes – what it does do … is it buys you more time.”

Mr Rhys, who was appointed in 2022, said staff are concerned about workload and the future of the wider sector which can impact morale and mental health.

The Arts Council called for an urgent review of funding for arts and culture in its written evidence, warning: The declining pattern from 2010 is not sustainable. It is a 40% cut.”

