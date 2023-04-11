Conservative councillor referred to Public Services Ombudsman over ‘outrageous’ slavery comments

Martin Shipton

A Welsh Conservative councillor has referred himself to the Public Services Ombudsman over a recording in which he appears to say that all white men should have a black slave.

The appalling comment can be heard in a 16-second clip that was sent to Rhian Young, the monitoring officer at Pembrokeshire County Council.

Ms Young is understood to have recognised the voice on the recording as that of Tory councillor Andrew Edwards, who has represented the Haverfordwest Prendergast ward on the authority since May 2022.

The clip, which is self-contained and without a wider context, sounds as if it may have been recorded in a car, and there is the voice of at least one young child in the background.

The male adult voice, which several people who have heard it say is undoubtedly that of Cllr Edwards, says: “Nothing wrong with the skin colour at all. I think all white men should have a black man as a slave or black woman as a slave, you know. There’s nothing wrong with skin colour, it’s just that they’re lower class than us white people, you know.”

Outrageous

A senior council source told us: “These racist comments are absolutely outrageous and simply cannot be tolerated.

“I have heard the recording and there is no doubt that they were made by Andrew Edwards.

“He can’t even put forward the pathetic excuse that they were meant as a joke.

“This is clearly a resigning matter. He cannot come back from this.

“The Conservative Party will not want to be associated with anything of this kind and he will have to be suspended.

“If he hadn’t referred himself to the Ombudsman, I’m sure he would have been referred anyway.”

In response to our questions, Cllr Edwards did not deny that the voice on the recording was his.

Instead he issued a written statement which said: “I am aware of such serious allegations being made against me.

“This is why I have self referred to the Public Services Ombudsman for an independent evaluation.

“It is now in the hands of legal experts and the Ombudsman.

“It would be unfair on the process for me to comment now.”

A Conservative Party spokeswoman said the matter was under investigation.

A spokesman for Pembrokeshire County Council’s Labour group said: “The views contained within this recording are disgusting. People in Pembrokeshire, and in particular, in the Prendergast ward of Haverfordwest will be shocked by the comments allegedly made by Cllr Edwards.

“Racism has absolutely no place in our society, let alone in the views expressed by an elected member on Pembrokeshire County Council.”

Magistrate

As well as being a councillor, Cllr Edwards is a magistrate and, according to his entry in Pembrokeshire County Council’s Register of Members’ Interests, a Freemason.

He works as a self-employed hairdresser for Freestyle Barbers in Haverfordwest and, again according to the council’s Register of Members’ Interests, is licensee of the Coach House pub and restaurant in Wind Street, Swansea.

He is also a governor of Prendergast Primary School in Haverfordwest.

The Ombudsman is likely to decide within six weeks whether to launch a formal investigation into Cllr Edwards.

As a councillor he is expected to abide by the Code of Conduct for members of local authorities in Wales, Clause 7 of which states: “Members must carry out their duties and responsibilities with due regard to the need to promote equality of opportunity for all people, regardless of their gender, race, disability, sexual orientation, age or religion, and show respect and consideration for others.”

If a formal investigation into Cllr Edwards takes place, the Ombudsman could decide to refer the matter to Pembrokeshire County Council’s standards committee or to the Adjudication Panel for Wales.

In the most serious cases, the Adjudication Panel can decide to disqualify a councillor from holding office for up to five years.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

