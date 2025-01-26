Conservative leader defends comments about ‘peasants’ from ‘sub-communities’

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has defended her previous comments blaming “peasants” from “sub-communities” in foreign countries for the grooming gangs crisis.

Mrs Badenoch previously said “evil habits” have propagated from people who have come to the UK from a “particular region and sub-community in Pakistan”.

Integration

She told Sky News’ Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips: “The (immigration) numbers we have seen over the last few decades mean that we are getting people having separate and insular communities.

“The most extreme example of this is what we saw with the rape gangs where people who’ve been coming to this country, from the 60s, from a particular region and sub-community in Pakistan, get here, stay insular, not interested in integration.

“And then you start seeing very very toxic, I would say evil habits propagating and no-one doing anything about it because they’re separate.

“We have to make sure that we have a dominant culture in our country, and the people who move here want to help make the UK a better place.

“Our country’s not a hotel, it’s not a dormitory, this is our home.”

Clarity

She told Sky News’ Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips: “The point I was making there was about a specific report on that community of people who are predominant in the rape gangs.

“They did come from a particular place where they were mostly peasant farmers, they were insular, even from the rest of Pakistan, they’re not like the people in Lahore.

“I hear a lot of people talk about Asian grooming gangs, about Pakistani grooming gangs, a lot of people are being blamed, a lot of innocent people who happen to share characteristics are being blamed, so let’s be specific.

“We can’t be shy about things like that.”

