Conservative leader defends comments about ‘peasants’ from ‘sub-communities’
Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has defended her previous comments blaming “peasants” from “sub-communities” in foreign countries for the grooming gangs crisis.
Mrs Badenoch previously said “evil habits” have propagated from people who have come to the UK from a “particular region and sub-community in Pakistan”.
Integration
She told Sky News’ Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips: “The (immigration) numbers we have seen over the last few decades mean that we are getting people having separate and insular communities.
“The most extreme example of this is what we saw with the rape gangs where people who’ve been coming to this country, from the 60s, from a particular region and sub-community in Pakistan, get here, stay insular, not interested in integration.
“And then you start seeing very very toxic, I would say evil habits propagating and no-one doing anything about it because they’re separate.
“We have to make sure that we have a dominant culture in our country, and the people who move here want to help make the UK a better place.
“Our country’s not a hotel, it’s not a dormitory, this is our home.”
Clarity
She told Sky News’ Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips: “The point I was making there was about a specific report on that community of people who are predominant in the rape gangs.
“They did come from a particular place where they were mostly peasant farmers, they were insular, even from the rest of Pakistan, they’re not like the people in Lahore.
“I hear a lot of people talk about Asian grooming gangs, about Pakistani grooming gangs, a lot of people are being blamed, a lot of innocent people who happen to share characteristics are being blamed, so let’s be specific.
“We can’t be shy about things like that.”
Integration for most is a straightforward concept. Education, schools, colleges, universities, employment paid or voluntary. It is the social and recreational integration that I struggle with here in UK. “Do you want to get a drink “, “let’s meet in the pub “. I don’t drink alcohol, I don’t like the smell, I don’t like the way people change when they drink and I don’t enjoy their company. I don’t even walk the aisle in supermarkets where alcohol is stocked up. I don’t go into off licences. I will walk to another shop to buy my groceries. So how do… Read more »
Immigrant integration is not a two-way process; at best it’s a 1.5/0.5 process. If you move to another country the onus is on you to integrate, not the indigenous. There should, of course, be a welcome and some understanding, but that’s gratis. Anyone who expects to migrate their culture wholesale to another country is misguided, and should stay where they are.
So , what I think you are telling me, is that because I don’t want to socialise in a pub, I should go back to where I came from.
If that’s what you took from it, I’d say you’re too dim to be debating the matter.
Thank you.
What else am I suppose to infer from such wise words spoken by a true majestic superior being?
Integration is a 2 way process, just like immigration. Each is a symbiotic process that enhances society by enriching culture, understanding, tolerance and soul.
I may be too dim to understand your words, but I know racism and that is what a racist individual would say.
You never asked me if I was an immigrant, you just assumed.
What exactly is your definition of Indigenous. If it’s people of Anglo Saxon heritage then that’s not the case as The Indigenous Brits are Celtic.
In America and Australia Indigenous people are Native American and Aboriginal.
I do enjoy people asking a question and then answering themselves.
How are you both?
Why did you ignore the question? It’s the hoards of Germanics who came over here in their small boats that really failed to integrate. They even brought their own language and forced it down throats of everyone they didn’t slaughter.
Those on the Far Right of politics would describe me as Native Welsh on appearance.That is not the case as I have Anglo Saxon and Ulster Scots heritage. I’m with you on the question of alcohol and what you have said is the truth.I also can’t stand the smell of alcohol when I walk pass a pub. Of course there are people who are more than happy to blame immigrants for putting the NHS under pressure but how many Non Immigrants turn up at A&E as a result of being intoxicated! Plus there’s also the issue of domestic situations through… Read more »
At the end of the day Tories and Reform would call the vast majority of the population who are not rich Peasants because that is what they think and only want the vote from the fools