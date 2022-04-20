Conservative members ‘immoral cowards’ not to remove Boris Johnson as PM says Plaid Cymru MP

Conservative members are “immoral cowards” not to remove Boris Johnson as Prime Minister, a Plaid Cymru MP has said.

The Prime Minister repeatedly apologised to MPs at Westminster on Tuesday after he was issued with a fixed penalty notice by police for breaching Covid-19 restrictions.

But Conservative MPs have for the most part backed the Prime Minister, saying that he needed to focus on the cost of living crisis and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

However, Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts said this morning that it was “impossible to avoid the conclusion that the vast majority of Tory MPs are immoral cowards as they continue to stand by their lawbreaking, lying PM”.

Speaking in the House of Commons yesterday she said that the Prime Minister “debases himself, he debases his office, he debases his Government and he debases those who seek to defend him. He is a millstone around his party’s neck.

“The Welsh Conservatives’ 18-page local election manifesto makes zero reference to the Prime Minister. It appears that they, like a number of his own Back Benchers, do not want to be associated with him. Can he explain why?”

Boris Johnson responded: “I think what they probably want to have in Wales is better government. I would think they are campaigning for the investment in the NHS that I am afraid both Welsh Labour and Plaid Cymru have failed to deliver.”

‘Gripped it’

Business minister Paul Scully this morning said that Boris Johnson accepted he made a “mistake” when he attended a gathering in the Cabinet Room to mark his birthday during lockdown.

“He (Mr Johnson) accepts the police have found he broke the law,” Paul Scully said.

“He took his decision (to attend the gathering) in the heat of the moment but he has accepted he has done wrong.

“He has accepted he made a mistake and he has made a full apology – 30 times. I don’t think anyone can really see that and think that he wasn’t contrite.”

Mr Scully said any minister who broke the Ministerial Code would be expected to resign but that he did not believe that Mr Johnson “knowingly” misled Parliament when he told MPs he did not believe the rules had been broken.

“If someone breaks the Ministerial Code, that is the right thing to do (resign). In my opinion, I don’t believe he did knowingly mislead Parliament.”

Paul Scully however acknowledged that the Government did not handle the situation well when the disclosures about Downing Street parties first emerged at the end of last year.

“Clearly we didn’t deal with the ongoing situation (at) Christmas when ‘partygate’ did start to become a thing, we didn’t handle it particularly well at that point communication-wise,” Mr Scully told BBC Breakfast.

“Nonetheless, the Prime Minister has gripped it, he has apologised, he’s accepted the fine, he has accepted the finding of the police and he does want to move on.

“Now that’s difficult because he has got to rebuild trust with people who are angry, who are frustrated, but that is the challenge that we have.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

