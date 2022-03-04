Conservative MS urges support for Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal

A Conservative MS is urging people to support the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Her calls comes following Vladimir Putin’s Russian Government attacking Ukraine, which has led to than one million civilians have fleeing the country according to the United Nations.

By donating to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, it will help Disaster Emergency Committee charities provide food, water, shelter and healthcare to refugees and displaced families.

Commenting on the Ukrainian crisis, Janet said: “The Ukrainian people and Volodymyr Zelenskyy are truly inspirational in their fight for survival since the Russian dictator launched his unprovoked, premeditated and barbaric attack on a free and peaceful neighbour.

“Whilst the UK Government is working with allies around the world on multiple fronts to ensure that Putin feels the full cost of his invasion, I know that many of you want to help.

“Earlier this week after the debates had concluded in the Welsh Parliament, I attended a meeting with politicians from all parties to discuss the catastrophe on our continent. I was moved by the stories shared, and touched by tales of residents from Ynys Môn to Monmouthshire making an effort to help.

“I encourage as many as possible to back the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. The UK Government will match donations from the public pound-for-pound up to £20 million, meaning your support will go even further”.

