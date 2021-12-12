Conservative opponents of vaccine passes ‘have a very selfish idea of freedom’ says Mark Drakeford
The First Minister has said that Conservative opponents of vaccine passes have a “very selfish idea of freedom”.
Speaking on Broadcasting House on BBC Radio 4 this morning, Mark Drakeford said that some Tories regarded Covid passes as a “draconian imposition on themselves”.
But he said that Covid passes were “very simple and straightforward, and have the affected of protecting the freedom of others”.
“That’s why we have introduced them here in Wales,” he said. “That’s why we don’t have the squeamishness that you hear on the Tory backbenchers.”
“This is about us all thinking, not just about ourselves, but about what we can do to keep other people safe as well.”
He was responding to a clip played of Conservative MP Marcus Fysh who has been a vocal critic of the UK Government’s plan to bring in Covid passes in England.
But Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd have also said that they will continue to oppose Covid passes, which they sa are not backed by scientific evidence, despite the Conservative UK Government bringing them in over the border.
“For clarity, in the Senedd, Welsh Conservatives have opposed the introduction of vaccine passports across Wales,” Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies said.
“To date, there’s been no evidence provided to show they stop the spread of coronavirus. As such, we will continue to vote against their use, and any extension, in Wales.”
Wales began using Covid passes in October and has since extended their use to cinemas and theatres, in the face of Conservative opposition.
Covid passes for hospitality, including bars and restaurants, are among measures being discussed by Welsh ministers for announcement in future weeks.
On Friday Mark Drakeford confirmed that Wales will stay at alert level zero despite the threat of the Omicron variant.
That means that the Welsh Government will introduce no fresh covid regulations, despite concerns about the spread of the more transmissible Omicron variant of Covid-19.
The Conservative & Unionist party seem to adhere to Aleister Crowley’s maxim:
“Do what thou wilt shall be the whole of the law”
Generous, sweet, caring souls that they are…
So the quisling Welsh tories are ok with it in England when its set up by their overlords, but its wrong in Wales even though it protects people from other people who think they know more science than scientists while they got an E in GCSE Science. If hypocrisy had a stench, this is it.
Stop being little Englanders and be proud to be welsh kick all English party’s out of wales 🏴 start fighting for your children and grandchildren future in wales 🏴 it’s time for a new wales 🏴
We all know the Tories are not a party that represents you and I, they are a party that represents their own interests and the interests of people that make them money, big business and their benefactors. Look at the current UK government utterly disgusting.
The hypocrisy of the Tory’s in Wales has no limits. Just as soon as our Gov in the bay go against the UK Gov proposed introduction of id for voters, they will be as vocal as ever in saying voter id is needed and should be implemented as in England. They shout for the sake of it, as they have nothing constructive to propose for the benefit of our nation.
Just look at their real leader in London and nothing will surprise.
Real conservatives should form own patriotic party for Cymru.
So a Welsh Brexiteer party. Not clear if they are Neo-cons and slavish followers of Ayn Rand (as the current Westminster cabinet are) as the idea of a Citizens Income is worthwhile. They have not mentioned the key problem that will face an indpendent Wales and that is the currency. Should Wales have its own currency? There is much to be said for the Welsh Government being a fiat currency issuer rather than a currency user. (See: Mary Mellor’s Debt or Democracy and Stephanie Kelton’s The Deficit Myth) Adopting the UK Pound or the EU Euro would leave Wales as… Read more »
Apologies, my post above is a bit off the topic of Vaccine Passports. In the context of the latter I want to know why the Government is not bringing back Covid Distancing. It is not a ‘restriction’ unless you feel you have an inalienable right to get within smelling distance of strangers.
From Scotland. https://yoursforscotlandcom.wordpress.com/2020/09/07/we-should-never-be-defensive-on-currency/
OR Another viewpoint. https://grousebeater.wordpress.com/2019/04/27/a-scottish-currency/
So to be clear, if Andrew R2D2 was an MP in Westminster he would be voting against Covid passports in England and thus voting against his own party and his own Glorious Leader?