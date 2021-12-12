Conservative opponents of vaccine passes ‘have a very selfish idea of freedom’ says Mark Drakeford

The First Minister has said that Conservative opponents of vaccine passes have a “very selfish idea of freedom”.

Speaking on Broadcasting House on BBC Radio 4 this morning, Mark Drakeford said that some Tories regarded Covid passes as a “draconian imposition on themselves”.

But he said that Covid passes were “very simple and straightforward, and have the affected of protecting the freedom of others”.

“That’s why we have introduced them here in Wales,” he said. “That’s why we don’t have the squeamishness that you hear on the Tory backbenchers.”

“This is about us all thinking, not just about ourselves, but about what we can do to keep other people safe as well.”

He was responding to a clip played of Conservative MP Marcus Fysh who has been a vocal critic of the UK Government’s plan to bring in Covid passes in England.

But Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd have also said that they will continue to oppose Covid passes, which they sa are not backed by scientific evidence, despite the Conservative UK Government bringing them in over the border.

“For clarity, in the Senedd, Welsh Conservatives have opposed the introduction of vaccine passports across Wales,” Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies said.

“To date, there’s been no evidence provided to show they stop the spread of coronavirus. As such, we will continue to vote against their use, and any extension, in Wales.”

Wales began using Covid passes in October and has since extended their use to cinemas and theatres, in the face of Conservative opposition.

Covid passes for hospitality, including bars and restaurants, are among measures being discussed by Welsh ministers for announcement in future weeks.

On Friday Mark Drakeford confirmed that Wales will stay at alert level zero despite the threat of the Omicron variant.

That means that the Welsh Government will introduce no fresh covid regulations, despite concerns about the spread of the more transmissible Omicron variant of Covid-19.