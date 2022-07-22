Conservative Senedd Member calls for motorway between the north and south of Wales
A Conservative Senedd member has called on the Welsh Government to build a motorway between the north and south of Wales.
Aberconwy MS Janet Finch-Saunders said that she was disappointed that plans to strengthen north-south road connections were not included in the Welsh Government’s National Transport Plan.
The Welsh Government’s Deputy Climate Change Minister Lee Waters said that they were shifting away from building new roads.
“A motorway connecting north to south Wales does not form part of the National Transport Plan nor would it comply with the stated objectives of Llwybr Newydd to encourage mode shift to more sustainable forms of transport. No assessments have been undertaken,” he said.
But Janet Finch-Saunders said that with the “ridiculously poor and unreliable quality of rail services” between north and south, and with the Welsh Government having scrapped the air link, private cars were the most “feasible” form of transport for many.
“If we want an economically stronger and more united Wales it is only reasonable to expect that the Deputy Minister for Climate Change would at least have undertaken assessments of the feasibility of having a straighter road or motorway linking north and south Wales,” she said.
She added that she had been “campaigning for years” for better rail services “but the Welsh Government just have not listened”.
“Countless residents and I drove to the Royal Welsh this week, and we were all reminded yet again of how poor the highways are between North and South Wales, and the journey time is only going to get worse as we will be reduced to driving at 20mph through the countless communities between Conwy and Cardiff!” she said.
“It is to the detriment of the people and economy of Aberconwy and Wales that the Welsh Government have no plan for a motorway connecting North and South”.
‘Corridors’
The Welsh Government’s new planning document did outline plans for a rail link between the north and south of Wales.
The National Transport Delivery Plan 2022 includes plans to develop the case for the railway to Aberystwyth by 2025 and outline the design by 2027, although the document concedes that the planning stage may well move “beyond” that point.
The Plaid Cymru and Welsh Government cooperation agreement include a commitment to “ask Transport for Wales and other partners to explore how transport links between the north and south of Wales can be developed”.
These would include “how to protect potential travel corridors along the western coast of Wales from Swansea to Bangor”.
The transport document published this week includes amid its ongoing projects a “Swansea Aberystwyth Rail Link” with a commitment to “develop the case for change and option selection” between 2022 and 2025 and “outline design and powers” between “2025 to 2027 and beyond”.
The plan says: “TfW are developing outline plans for improving sustainable transport along travel corridors on the west coast of Wales.
“As part of this work they will identify any potential routes that will need to be reserved for potential future development.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
So disappointing to have this intelligent person talking such outdated stuff
You’ll need a better road than the present if you want a National network of bus services with Shuttles running North to South via hubs in Powys.
Anaml iawn y byddaf yn cytuno a gwleidydd y Blaid Geidwadol ac Unoliaethol ond yn hyn o beth – OES mae ‘na angen priffordd sydd o leiaf yn un ddeuol bydd yn cysylltu De a Gogledd ein gwlad ni. ~ Very rarely do I agree with a politician of the Conservative and Unionist Party but in this case I do – we need at the very least a dual carriageway linking the South and the North of our country.
Am unwaith rwy’n cytuno gydag AS o Dori. Mae angen gwell ffordd rhwng y Gogledd a’r De. Does dim modd, ac yn bellach na hyn, dyw hi ddim yn realistig i’r rhan fwyaf o bobl ddibynnu ar reilffordd er mwyn gwneud y daith.
Another policy U-turn from the Welsh Tories. Someone has been reading Indy friendly forums to scour for ideas they can repeat to the public empty promises they would never ever fulfil if we were ever mad enough to elect them
You are becoming as much of a cynic as me ! It occured to the dark side of my mind that she has a pal who is high up in a firm of contractors who fancies a juicy long term road building contract. Bit like the scammers behind the promotion of HS2 way back. More spin to come no doubt.
Lee Waters has too much say in what happens in Wales…he is only the deputy after all !
Do not destroy the Welsh countryside! A motorway? never, never, never.
But if we want an indy-Wales we need to be able to travel north to south easily without going into another country.
Let the A470 between Traws and Cemaes Road with stretches of the Caernarfon bypass be the model…
Or looking like another country…
Whilst we should eschew a motorway, we certainly need regular upgrading of our main arteries, with the occasional introduction of additional roads and bypasses. Sadly, we have a myopic Minister like Lee Waters overseeing transport.
In the past week we’ve seen stories that say i) rail networks can’t stand the extreme heat at the moment and would need a lot more investment to do so, ii) episodes of extreme heat are going to become more frequent and iii) UK government funds rail in England 20x more than in Wales. No new roads but improved public transport is a good plan where there are sufficient roads but too many cars. Are we saying there is sufficient roads between N + S Wales? We need better trains between N+S Wales as well but this is an example,… Read more »
Old rail networks are designed within a range of -10°C to 35°C, which was a generous annual temperature range at the time they were built. New lines can be designed easily enough to cope with higher temperatures, but if the range is wider, then more frequent expansion / contraction joints will be required and the cost will rise. We just need the climatologists to advise a robust and predictable temperature range. Unfortunately temps keep rising year on year and until they settle down this is difficult and new rail is designed “at risk”
Pathetic that it is coming from a Tory. Plaid have been banging on about North to South transport links since at least the 60’s (probably before that). Successive governments have (mainly Tory) consistently turned a deaf ear to the call.
Janets’ masters out east will be having a word with her. They can’t have talk of north/south links ‘to achieve a ‘more united Wales’ as it flies in the face of their decades long east/west divide and rule agenda. Getting us all together more frequently than just for the Football and Rugby will speed up the desire for Independence. Poor Janet just wanted a temporary roll mat motorway to get her from Conwy to Llanelwedd a bit quicker to be rolled up again and stowed away at the end of the Royal Welsh.
Ace mischief making from Janet,she knows there is no chance of this but she will enjoy Plaid Cymru supporting her call while always supporting the government.