Conservative voters ‘disgusted’ with Westminster politics turning to Plaid Cymru, says Adam Price

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price has said that Conservative voters “completely disgusted by the state of British politics” are turning to Plaid Cymru in advance of Thursday’s local elections.

Speaking to the Express, he said that his party was seeing an influx of Labour voters attracted to Plaid Cymru’s “positive programme” but also Conservative voters who were fed up of scandals at Westminster.

He added that “people are tired of Westminster” and that they were looking at Plaid Cymru and seeing something “refreshingly different”.

“And that’s we’re actually seeing — not just traditional Labour voters in those Labour areas who are attracted by Plaid’s positive program, but also Tory voters who are looking at what’s happening in Westminster and are completely disgusted by the state of British politics and everything that’s been going on,” he said.

“I think they really value the fact that in Wales they have another option, they don’t just have to think about the traditional Westminster parties, they have in Plaid Cymru a party that’s community-based, built and unfolded by volunteers.

“There are no oligarchs in Wales that I’m aware of and they’re certainly not funding Plaid Cymru.

“Generally, there is a lot of warmth for Plaid out there at the moment, partly because people are looking at traditional politics and the culture of Westminster, and partly because they’re looking at us and seeing something that is refreshingly different.”

He also added that Plaid Cymru was getting support in areas Labour had run for a long time, saying that in Cardiff the party had become too “corporate”.

“We’ve had a very energetic campaign in Cardiff, a city that feels that Labour has lost a sense of its values — a party they feel has become very corporate, building over every piece of green land and tearing down many historic buildings against the wishes of local people,” he said.

“Even in the Valleys areas where Labour has been in power for pretty much over 100 years, a lot of people there are reaching out to Plaid because they feel the Labour Party is departing from its core values and isn’t the party of old.”

‘Champions’

Plaid Cymru Leader Adam Price urged voters in all parts of Wales to back his party at the ballot box on Thursday so that it can continue to make a positive difference in communities nationwide.

He said that the examples of Ynys Mon, Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire and Gwynedd, where Plaid Cymru leads the Councils, had shownthat having a Plaid-run council was “good for the local community, economy and environment”.

“Plaid Cymru candidates have worked tirelessly over recent weeks to take our positive message to communities in all parts of Wales,” he said.

“From Caernarfon to Carmarthen, Plaid-run councils’ records speak for themselves. Having Plaid representation is good for the local economy, community and environment. Throughout the pandemic, Plaid-led councils took swift steps to protect local jobs and support schools and businesses during one of the most difficult times any of us can remember.

“On a national level too, Plaid is delivering for communities nationwide having secured free school meals for all primary pupils as part of our Cooperation Agreement with the Welsh Government.

“A vote for Plaid Cymru on Thursday is a vote to take this further. Plaid Cymru-run councils are committed to the aim of extending free school meals to all secondary school pupils, helping to tackle child hunger, poverty and inequality.

“Welsh communities are stronger with Plaid Cymru champions fighting their corner. If you are fed up with inadequate local services, if you are being let down by Labour and the Tories, choose change at the ballot box.”

