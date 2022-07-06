Conservatives call on Welsh Government to spurn Supreme Court ruling on independence referendum
Conservatives have called on the Welsh Government to spurn any Supreme Court judgement that indicates that Wales could call its own independence referendum.
The Supreme Court is set to decide whether the Scottish Government can call its own advisory independence referendum after the matter was referred to them by the Scottish Government.
If the Supreme Court decides that Scotland can hold their own independence referendum, it would open the door to Wales holding one on the same basis.
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price has already said that such a judgement would mean that Wales “will have a route to go directly to the people of Wales in order to have a mandate for securing our own right to self-determination as a nation”.
But Conservative Senedd Member Janet Finch-Saunders said that if the Supreme Court finds in favour of the Scottish Government, the Welsh Government should make it clear that they reject the possibility of Wales holding its own vote.
“It is for the Scottish and UK Governments to settle the constitutional question between each other,” Janet Finch-Saunders, who is the Senedd Member for Aberconwy, told the Senedd.
“Here in Wales however, it must be emphasised that such a demand for constitutional separation is not on the agenda, nor is there a public appetite for it.
“The Welsh Government must make clear, that regardless of the decision of the Supreme Court, Wales remains committed to the Union and the tasks set out to make it flourish for the future.
“I sincerely hope that the Welsh Government continue to make clear that Wales is invested in improving the lives of all who live here.”
‘Argument’
Last month Nicola Sturgeon proposed that a new Scottish independence referendum be held on October 19, 2023.
The First Minister of Scotland said that it will be a consultative referendum but would still have standing, as in the case of other referendums such as Brexit. That meant that it would be lawful and within remit of the Scottish Parliament, she said.
The First Minister said that she was willing to negotiate the terms of the referendum with the Prime Minister but “I will never do is allow Boris Johnson to make a prisoner of Scottish democracy”.
“I want the process set in train today to lead to a lawful, constitutional referendum and for that to take place on 19 October 2023,” she said. “That is what we are preparing for.”
Nicola Sturgeon added that she wanted to emphasise that although she expected opponents of Scottish independence to attempt to claim that this would be a “wildcat referendum,” it would have the same status as 2014.
“Just as in 2014 – and recognised explicitly in the 2013 White Paper – a majority yes vote in this referendum will not in and of itself make Scotland independent.
“For Scotland to become independent following a yes vote, legislation would have to be passed by the UK and Scottish Parliaments.
“There has been much commentary in recent days to the effect that a consultative referendum would not have the same status as the vote in 2014. That is simply wrong, factually and legally.
“The status of the referendum proposed in this Bill is exactly the same as the referendums of 1997, 2014 and 2016.”
She however conceded that “no matter how Scotland votes, regardless of what future we desire for our country, Westminster can block and overrule. Westminster will always have the final say”.
“There would be few stronger or more powerful arguments for independence than that.”
She added: “If it does transpire that there is no lawful way for this parliament to give the people of Scotland the choice of independence in a referendum – and if the UK government continues to deny a section 30 order – my party will fight the UK general election on this single question: ‘Should Scotland be an independent country?’”
Why would they rule it out? The answer from Drakeford will be the same one he’s consistently given. If Plaid Cymru wins an election on a manifesto to hold a referendum there should be one.
You know what to do folks.
So the “Welsh” Conservatives want to encourage the Welsh Government to do their dirty work for them. To deny Wales its democratic right to call an independence referendum that was afforded to Scotland. It’s democracy on their terms.
This attitude typifies the Conservatives in the Senedd. And let’s give them their real title from now on. The English Conservative party There is nothing Welsh about these.political pariahs. They are Whithall trolls. Little England antagonists. Who want to keep Wales permanently under thumb. To be forever an appendage of England to exploit and abuse.
Who the hell is this woman? Why does she think that she can get to dictate our future? Absurd!
Welsh Tories don’t want a referendum on independence, but they do want a referendum on Senedd expansion.
Hmmmm.
She has a strange take on democracy. She would deny the people of Cymru a vote on our future, yet it was her party along with UKIP, who pushed for a vote on EU membership, while she supported the leave side. “Will of the people” I think was the slogan her party used then, but obviously not for the people of Cymru, is democracy only valid for the purposes of the Tory’s.
Yep
What kind of ‘welsh’ person stands up in the Senedd and calls for the government to pass a law quite literally banning the people of Wales from ever even having a chance to have a say about independence??? How low can these absolutely vile ultra traitors sink? I feel unclean sharing a country with these disgusting excuses for politicians.
The Tories are running scared, they know the, so called Union, is falling apart. Even if the Supreme Court rules against the SNP the party will make it as their sole policy at the next GE. I suspect they will remain the biggest party by far if they do. We must prepare for our own referendum by giving the Welsh public as much information on the benefits of independence as possible – and there are benefits! We should limit the attacks on the Westminster government, even though those attacks would be legitimate. The people must be made aware of how… Read more »
The “supreme” court is political, just as the EU’s court is (one can actually walk down a
corridor from the EU parliament and find yourself at the Eurocourt). Poor Assange may stand a better chance in a US court. Justice in the West is tottering, due to ideology?
I hope Cymru gets a real honest court, but it must be our Own Independent one.
She is my representative. I’m gonna need to write her asking her shut up.