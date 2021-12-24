Conservatives criticise pause to Wales’ booster vaccine campaign over Christmas and Boxing Day
The Conservatives have criticised plans to pause Wales’ Covid booster campaign on Christmas and Boxing Day.
The Welsh Government have said that booster jabs and vaccinations will not be available over the weekend but would resume on Monday, 27 December.
The UK Government has said that boosters will be available over both days in England.
Welsh Conservative Shadow Health Minister, Russell George MS, said the move in Wales “doesn’t make sense” and would be met with “much bemusement by families and businesses across Wales”.
“Our NHS staff and volunteers have gone above and beyond during the vaccine rollout campaign, and I know of many who have volunteered over the festive period and are confused by this decision,” he said.
“The people of Wales would’ve also come forward as they appreciate we are in a race against Omicron – but it seems that isn’t a mindset shared by Labour ministers now they’ve opted to impose restrictions.
“We’ve always known that vaccination, not restriction, will defeat the pandemic. This remains the case and vaccination should always be the top priority for the Labour Government – even on Boxing Day.”
In a statement, Aneurin Bevan Health Board said that they thought that even if they offered booster jabs on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, it was unlikely that many would take advantage of the opportunity.
“During the last 24 hours, we have experienced many residents not attending their allocated booster vaccination appointments and have offered last minute walk-in sessions to utilise this clinic capacity,” they said.
