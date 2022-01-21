Conservatives face near wipe-out in Wales at General Election, new poll projects

The Conservatives would be left with only four seats if a General Election was held today, in a Labour landslide victor in Wales, a new poll has shown.

The Survation poll for 38 Degrees shows Labour leading with 43% across the UK – their highest vote share of the vote with the pollster since December 2017.

But things look even worse for Boris Johnson’s party in Wales, where they would lose 10 of their seats, left with just four. That would be their worst result in Wales since the 2005 election when Tony Blair was Prime Minister.

The monthly Survation tracker poll asked 11,000+ members of the public and has a breakdown for every seat in the UK.

It shows the Conservatives losing their grip on every seat in Wales apart from the Vale of Glamorgan, Brecon and Radnorshire, Montgomeryshire and Monmouth.

They would lose all of the seats they gained in 2019 including Ynys Mon, Wrexham, Delyn, Clwyd South, the Vale of Clwyd, and Bridgend.

Aberconwy, Clwyd West, Vale of Clwyd, Preseli Pembrokeshire, and Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, would also be toppled.

That would mean big names like Welsh Secretary Simon Hart losing their seats.

“This loss of confidence in the Prime Minister and his government is echoing throughout his base,” Survation said.

“Our polling for 38 Degrees found perceptions of the government and Boris Johnson have taken a severe hit since November among their voters.

“Over half of Conservative voters in 2019 now see the current government as lacking accountability (52%), while over 6 in 10 think the government is dishonest (64%). These figures have increased by more than 10 percentage points since November and 6 percentage points since December in our polling for 38 Degrees.

This decline in Conservative voters’ perceptions is even more dramatic for Boris Johnson himself, with 7 in 10 (68%) of them saying the Prime Minister is dishonest, a massive increase since November (43%) and December (51%), the pollster said.

Boris Johnson is also seen as lacking accountability and leadership among his base, with well over half (56%) of Conservative voters from 2019 believing the Prime Minister does not hold himself accountable and 6 in 10 (59%) of them believing he does not show leadership, an increase from 44% in December.

Plaid Cymru would retain all four of their seats, the poll says, although Labour would run them close in Carmarthen East and Dinefwr by 33% to 34%.