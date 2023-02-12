Conservatives failing to win back Welsh voters after post-Truss slump
Rishi Sunak has failed to win back Welsh voters that abandoned the Conservatives during Liz Truss’s disastrous premiership.
According to a new YouGov poll, support for the Conservatives in Wales is up 2% but the party remains less popular than when Liz Truss was at the helm.
After Truss’s 45 days in office, Rishi Sunak took over and support for the Tory party was at just 18% – down by 5% – and support for the Labour Party was at its highest level in a decade.
The new poll, conducted for ITV Cymru Wales and Cardiff University, shows 20% of those who answered would vote Conservative, with 49% of respondents – down 2% on the previous survey, opting for Labour. Plaid Cymru, The Lib Dems, and Reform UK all put on 1% in the latest Westminster poll, while the Greens were down 1%.
Westminster voting intention:
Conservative – 20% (+2)
Labour – 49% (-2)
Lib Dem – 5% (+1)
Plaid Cymru – 14% (+1)
Reform UK – 9% (+1)
Green – 3% (-1)
Other – 1% (-1)
Dr Jac Larner, from Cardiff University’s Welsh Governance Centre, told ITV Cymru: “Labour at the moment still look like they’re going to win half of the popular vote, which would still be a very strong, historic, performance if it happened at an election”.
“The Conservatives are still doing very poor compared to what they did even just 12 months ago. They’re hovering around 20%.”
“I think it’s shown how badly damaged attitudes towards the Conservative party were when Rishi Sunak took over.”
“People don’t flip flop between parties very quickly. Once they’ve made that decision it can be very difficult to win people back and that’s a real problem that Rishi Sunak faces.”
Senedd
Welsh Labour is also polling at over 40% for the Senedd, with the Conservatives in third place behind Plaid Cymru. The Lib Dems and Labour recorded small falls in their support while Reform UK recored the biggest increase in support at 2%.
Senedd voting intention:
Conservative – 18% (+1)
Labour – 43% (-1)
Lib Dem – 4% (-2)
Plaid Cymru – 20% (no change)
Reform UK – 9% (+2)
Green – 4% (+1)
Other – 1% (-1)
Responding to the Senedd voting data, Dr Larner added: “From previous ITV polling, people don’t really know who the Conservative figures in Wales are and when it comes to the Conservatives, they tend to focus on what’s happening in London.
“That’s different with Plaid supporters and Labour supporters where the Welsh figures there and the Welsh parties are particularly important to them.”
YouGov polled a representative sample of 1,081 Welsh voters, aged 16+, between February 3 and February 7 for ITV Cymru Wales and Cardiff University.
Reform UK seems to be somewhat close to Liz Truss’ vision for the UK yet their vote is growing while Tories is so low off back of recent chaos?
It doesn’t make sense to me. Maybe people think being angry and moving rightward on political spectrum for 10 years making us pooper and more exposed is fixed by becoming angrier and moving further right?
Yup,,,,because people be thick as pigs***.
The rise in support of Reform UK is coming from disgruntled Tory voters. Those on the right unhappy that Boris Johnson was removed from office, and those who voted for Liz Truss but ended up with Rishi Sunak.
Fair comment. We all know that Wales has some of the best political minds out there (from different points of political spectrum) and also some of the most misinformed, right-wing, angry and attention seeking. I guess we’re seeing that it’s about 9% of Wales who falls into that latter group.
Maybe it has finally sunk in that the Anti-Life On Earth Party led by a rich kid, whose loyalties lie anywhere but the people of this country, is the last thing they need…
…except for the closet Nazis and scumbags that want to vote for Reform UK.
At least they are self-identifying themselves…
Fair point, we should consider that the word “closet” in the above is redundant in light of your reply.
Regarding Rishi, keep in mind his mentor is Mr Modi, an important ally of Rishi’s wife’s family, whose wealth has increased enormously supplying Putin’s war machine, for that is what Russia is. There have been 752 executions since 1947 in India, with 147 death penalties handed down in 2021, a significant increase on previous years, Our Home Sec is also a true friend of Modi too, let’s not forget… First the Russia Report, now we need a ‘India Report’ ASAP. Tories have special friends world wide so lets have a breakdown of exactly who and why and what have they… Read more »
What can we do about it in Wales, you might ask?
A first step will be to eradicate them completely from Wales at the next opportunity…
An observation, no down ticks, Tory MP’s offices are shut today I imagine being a Sunday and their little helpers are elsewhere…