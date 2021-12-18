Conservatives hail community council by-election win as party targets seats at county level

Gareth Williams, local democracy reporter

Conservatives on Ynys Môn have hailed a community council by-election win as the party targets gains at local authority level.

Thursday saw the Tories gain a seat representing the Cemaes ward on Llanbadrig Community Council, after already launching a drive for candidates for May’s local elections.

The island is currently in a unusual position of being a Conservative seat at Westminster level despite not having a single councillor on the 30 – but soon to be 35 – member Isle of Anglesey County Council.

Two Labour and a lone Liberal Democrat are presently the only party representatives other than the largest bloc of Plaid Cymru and variously inclined independent members.

The last time the party won any seats in the council chamber in Llangefni was 2008, with wins by Goronwy Parry and Eric Roberts in Valley and Trearddur respectively.

But failing to retain its presence following the introduction of wide scale boundary changes and new multi member wards in 2013, the party also failed to make any ground in 2017.

Milestone

According to local Conservatives, however, Keith Fitton’s win over an independent candidate in Thursday’s two-horse race in Llanbadrig “is seen as a significant milestone in the party’s resurgence on the island.”

Cllr Fitton said: “I would like to thank the Ynys Môn Conservatives team for their support, the Council’s Democratic Services team who worked into the night to run the election and, of course, all those who came out and voted.

“I am delighted to have secured this win and look forward to serving my community to the best of my ability however they voted.”

Virginia Crosbie, the MP for Ynys Môn since December 2019, added: “Keith’s win is great news for the local Conservatives and I hope to see more successes in the County Council elections next May.

“My win in the General Election, Keith’s victory and the increased vote we achieved in the Senedd election earlier this year, all underline the fact that the people of Anglesey are looking for change.

“They are looking to us to deliver that change and we will not let them down.”

Llanbadrig Community Council by-election result:

Keith Hervey Fitton (Conservative) 74

Michael Charles White (Independent) 63