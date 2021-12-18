Conservatives hail community council by-election win as party targets seats at county level
Gareth Williams, local democracy reporter
Conservatives on Ynys Môn have hailed a community council by-election win as the party targets gains at local authority level.
Thursday saw the Tories gain a seat representing the Cemaes ward on Llanbadrig Community Council, after already launching a drive for candidates for May’s local elections.
The island is currently in a unusual position of being a Conservative seat at Westminster level despite not having a single councillor on the 30 – but soon to be 35 – member Isle of Anglesey County Council.
Two Labour and a lone Liberal Democrat are presently the only party representatives other than the largest bloc of Plaid Cymru and variously inclined independent members.
The last time the party won any seats in the council chamber in Llangefni was 2008, with wins by Goronwy Parry and Eric Roberts in Valley and Trearddur respectively.
But failing to retain its presence following the introduction of wide scale boundary changes and new multi member wards in 2013, the party also failed to make any ground in 2017.
Milestone
According to local Conservatives, however, Keith Fitton’s win over an independent candidate in Thursday’s two-horse race in Llanbadrig “is seen as a significant milestone in the party’s resurgence on the island.”
Cllr Fitton said: “I would like to thank the Ynys Môn Conservatives team for their support, the Council’s Democratic Services team who worked into the night to run the election and, of course, all those who came out and voted.
“I am delighted to have secured this win and look forward to serving my community to the best of my ability however they voted.”
Virginia Crosbie, the MP for Ynys Môn since December 2019, added: “Keith’s win is great news for the local Conservatives and I hope to see more successes in the County Council elections next May.
“My win in the General Election, Keith’s victory and the increased vote we achieved in the Senedd election earlier this year, all underline the fact that the people of Anglesey are looking for change.
“They are looking to us to deliver that change and we will not let them down.”
Llanbadrig Community Council by-election result:
Keith Hervey Fitton (Conservative) 74
Michael Charles White (Independent) 63
Unionist parties should not be permitted to contest any elections in Cymru.
Thats a bit extrene Paul …. We only win arguments by sharing our views with the electorate…and testing our opponants ..
How is it ‘extreme’ to insist that every party in Cymru is committed to serving the interests of Cymru?
Paul
the over whelming numbers of community and town councillors in our nation are elected as individuals not the representatives of any party.
Indeed even at County level you will find again those without party attachment the second in number across Cymru.
I had the honour to represent the 680 in Community councils in Cardiff Bay on the the statituary Partnership Council….along with another individual elected member from near Caerfyrddin.
Anglesey got to stop being little Englanders and be proud to be welsh kick all English party’s out of wales 🏴 start fighting for your children and grandchildren future in wales 🏴 it’s time for a new wales 🏴
Grayham Jones – VC will not get in again. I am convinced of that.
Must be a lot of naive voters in Mam Cymru to put faith in a party such as the Conservatives in any form.
Oh come on. A majority of 11 in a total vote of 137 is what you would get by buying a round down the pub.
In the next election Labour should let Plaid take this, at least 65%of electorate are not Tory
I’m surprised this made the news. This happened in my village and the turnout was dismal. He won because more people here know than the other guy.
The Conmen are really overselling this – a community council election doesn’t really reflect voting intention in the local county council elections.
If the current polls are accurate, VC will be out on her a*** come the next general election. We are not happy with her.