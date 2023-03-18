Conservatives slammed over rail funding after reports Wales is set to miss out on £1 billion

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have hit out at the UK Government after reports that Wales is to miss out on yet another large pot of rail funding.

The criticism follows claims that Northern Powerhouse Rail, unofficially named HS3, will be classified by the Conservative UK Government as an England and Wales project.

The project will connect cities in the north of England, including Liverpool, Manchester, Hull, York, Sheffield and Leeds with high-speed and improved rail, but as with the HS2 project, not a single meter of the track will be in Wales.

The scheme is expected to cost £17.2 billion.

Under the Barnett Formula under which Welsh Government funding is calculated, Wales is meant to receive a proportional share of spending in England.

In this case, if Northern Powerhouse Rail was classified as an England-only project, Wales would receive around £1 billion in funding to spend on public transport.

The HS2 designation is estimated to have cost Wales £5 billion in lost funding that could have been spent on public transport.

Scotland has been guaranteed consequential funding from HS2 that is estimated to be worth up to £10 billion.

‘Lack of backbone’

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds MS said: “The latest development goes to show to Conservatives couldn’t care less about Wales and that Welsh Conservative MPs are utterly failing to do their job and stand up for their constituents.

“Welsh Conservative MPs should hang their heads in shame, this project very clearly is not ‘England and Wales’ and their lack of backbone is robbing Wales of vital investment that would not only better services for the public, but help to attract more businesses to Wales.

“Any Welsh person, whether they are in North, Mid or South Wales, will be able to tell you the abysmal state Welsh railways are.

“To deprive Wales of the funding needed to address these problems is to deprive Wales and its people of opportunity and potential for further development.

“This sadly fits a long record for the Conservative Party, given they also cancelled the electrification of the South Wales rail lines, cancelled Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon and deprived Wales of £1 billion in funding it would have received had we stayed in the EU.

“It seems if the Conservatives had a message for the Welsh electorate it would be – ‘you don’t matter to us’.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

