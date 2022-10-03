Conservatives welcome Conwy Council leader comments that tourism tax can’t be ‘justified’

The leader of the Welsh Conservatives has welcomed comments by the leader of Conwy Council who said that a tourism tax couldn’t be “justified” during the cost of living crisis.

Councillor Charlie McCoubrey had told the Daily Post that he personally struggled to “see how any additional burden either financial or administrative could be justified” given the current cost of living crisis.

“This is a contentious issue with vocal supporters and opponents,” he said. “As a council we continue to feed into the Welsh Government consultation and no final decision will be made by this council until the full details of the proposals are finalised.

“Tourism is a vitally important sector of Conwy’s economy and an industry which is under extreme pressure as we face a cost of living crisis. In the current situation I personally struggle to see how any additional burden either financial or administrative could be justified.”

Charlie McCoubrey, an independent, has become the second council leader to reject the tax after the Labour leader of Vale of Glamorgan council said the same.

When asked about the levy and whether or not it is something the Vale of Glamorgan Council would consider, council leader, Cllr Lis Burnett, said: “The Council has no plans to introduce a tourism levy in the Vale of Glamorgan.”

However, the tourism tax has been welcomed by others, such as the leader of Gwynedd Council, who said that it was needed to deal with matters such as waste disposal.

Welsh Conservatives leader Andrew RT Davies however said that the Conwy Council leader’s comments showed that the tourism tax wasn’t wanted in Wales.

“Conwy Council leader says it would be hard to justify implementing a tourism tax in the county,” he said. “Another council leader backs away from Labour’s toxic tourism tax.

“The tax will risk businesses and livelihoods across Wales at a time when the cost of living is so high.”

‘Risks’

The Welsh Government, on 20 September, launched a public consultation on proposals to give councils the powers to introduce the fee paid by people staying overnight in accommodation in Wales.

The tax is not due to be introduced until 2024, but some business groups such as Mid Wales Tourism have already raised concerns that the consultation could be damaging business confidence.

Overall, tourism industries accounted for 11.3% of employment (151,000 jobs) in Wales in 2020, according to the Welsh Government’s figures.

Andrew RT Davies wrote in the Daily Express on Saturday that a tourism tax in Wales would turn the country into a land of “betting shops, tanning salons and tumbleweeds”.

“Our tourism and hospitality sector accounts for one in seven jobs in Wales. Labour want to slap a tax on our tourism industry,” Andrew RT Davies said.

“That risks our livelihoods in our communities.

“Under their policies, Wales would be nothing but betting shops, tanning salons and tumbleweeds.”

Writing before the start of the Conservative Party conference, he added that readers should “let Labour’s historic, systematic mismanagement of Wales be a stark warning to people across the UK”.

“The cost of Labour is enormous. Just look at Wales.”

