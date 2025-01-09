Construction company fined for polluting River Ogmore

A construction company has been fined and ordered to pay costs totalling more than £10,000 for polluting a stream while building homes near Tondu, Bridgend, following a successful prosecution by Natural Resources Wales (NRW).

Llanmoor Development Co. Limited from Talbot Green pleaded guilty at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on 9 August 2024 to a charge relating to several illegal water discharges from its Parc Tondu site between August 2021 and March 2022.

The company and its subcontractor failed to prevent surface water, laden with silt and mud, from entering a tributary of the Nant Kenfig, which flows into the River Ogmore.

Harm

During the investigation, water samples taken downstream of the site by NRW officers had very high levels of suspended solids.

Silt pollution can significantly impact the water quality and ecology of rivers and can kill insects, plants and fish. It can also reduce spawning and hatching of fish eggs.

At the sentencing hearing on 2 January 2025, the company was fined £4,000 and also ordered to pay costs of £6,280.79 to NRW and a victim surcharge of £190, a total of £10,470.79 to be paid within 28 days.

The level of fine for environmental offences is set by the courts and is based on the level of harm, culpability, and the financial means of the defendants.

“Negligent”

Fiona Hourahine, Operations Manager for NRW, said: “Environmental regulations are in place to help protect people and wildlife.

“Llanmoor Development Co. Limited had a duty under its planning conditions to ensure there were measures in place to prevent contaminated water run-off from impacting nearby streams and rivers.

“The company was aware of the risk and was negligent for not installing pollution mitigation initially, and then for not maintaining the measures introduced properly.

“We will use all the resources and levers at our disposal to prevent harmful pollution, carrying out more inspections and prosecuting those who commit the most severe or deliberate damage.

“We’d like to thank the Ogmore Angling Association for reporting many of these pollution incidents to us. This allowed us to respond quickly to find the source and collect the evidence we needed for the prosecution.”

Pollution incidents should be reported to NRW by calling its 24-hour incident hotline on 03000 65 3000 or report it online.

