Construction company fined for polluting stream

A construction company has been fined almost £50,000 for polluting a stream while building new homes

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) successfully prosecuted Edenstone Homes Limited for polluting the stream while it was building homes in Lisvane, Cardiff.

The construction company was fined £48,000 at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court earlier this month for causing a major discharge of mud and silt from the Beaufort Park site on Lisvane Road into a small tributary of the Nant Glandulais.

NRW officers who investigated the incident in April 2022, observed that the pollution had impacted at least a 400 metre stretch of the stream, with heavy silt deposits visible in the water and on the gravel bed of the tributary.

The high levels of suspended solids in the stream had a harmful impact on water quality and ecology, killing most of the insects in the affected stretch.

Silt pollution can also reduce spawning and hatching of fish eggs and at very high levels can also kill fish.

Monitoring

Fiona Hourahine, Operations Manager for Natural Resources Wales, said: “Protecting our rivers from pollution is one of our top priorities.

“Edenstone Homes Limited was aware of the risks of silt pollution and had put in place measures, such as silt fencing and an earth bund, to prevent contaminated water run-off from entering the watercourse.

“Despite our officers visiting the site and providing pollution prevention advice, monitoring and maintenance of these measures was neglected, resulting in a pollution of a large stretch of the stream and killing insects and other wildlife in the river.

“We will not hesitate to take enforcement action against companies whose actions are polluting Wales’ rivers, damaging the environment and harming local wildlife.”

Since the pollution incident in 2022, the company has been compliant with NRW’s requests to improve the site’s pollution prevention measures, with further prevention measures installed with routine monitoring

In addition to the fine, the company was ordered to pay costs of £6,572.23 to NRW and a victim surcharge of £190.

