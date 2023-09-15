Construction starts on multi-million hi-tech education facility in Ebbw Vale

Contractors have started work on the site of the former Monwel Hankinson factory, Ebbw Vale, to create a new multi-million hi-tech post 16 education facility.

The new 21,808 sq ft High Value Engineering (HiVE) site will provide state-of-the art training and education for young people and businesses in the fields of robotics, advanced materials and manufacturing, and digital and enabling technologies.

In partnership with Coleg Gwent, and industry partners, the Council secured over £12 million from the Welsh Government’s Tech Valleys programme and the UK Government to bring the redundant factory building back in to use and create HiVE facility.

HiVE will be located on the 1.96-acre site in Ebbw Vale, the site of the former Monwel Hankinson Building on Letchworth Road.

Close to Ebbw Vale town centre and the Coleg Gwent, Blaenau Gwent Learning Zone, there will be a high-quality teaching space with the capacity for up to 600 students, complete with classrooms, study areas and a range of workshop spaces.

The space will be kitted out with state-of the-art robotics and manufacturing equipment available for use by both post 16 students and businesses taking on new technologies.

Welsh Government Minister for Economy, Vaughan Gething, said: “This fantastic new facility will help inspire the next generation of engineers, raising aspirations and giving young people access to the skills they need for well-paid careers in the industries of the future.

“Having a pipeline of talented young people will play a key role in achieving our ambitious vision of creating a vibrant, high technology hub in the valleys and attracting inward investors in the advanced manufacturing sector.”

Demonstrations

Across Blaenau Gwent and the Heads of the Valley region, primary and secondary schools will have access to HiVE and will be able to have guest lectures and demonstrations and have access to equipment outside of a school’s often limited capability.

The facility will be available to all residents across Wales and will have the remit to encourage learners and students from under-represented groups into STEM careers.

The plan is to complete the building work by July 2024 in time to welcome students, including those enrolled onto engineering courses at Coleg Gwent from Autumn 2024.

The project is jointly funded from the UK Government’s Levelling Up fund and £3.9 million from Welsh Government Tech Valleys Programme.

Councillor John Morgan, Cabinet Member for Place and Regeneration at Blaenau Gwent Council said: ‘This is such an exciting project that has been facilitated by the council; to be able to develop a state-of-the-art education and training facility here in Blaenau Gwent in partnership with Coleg Gwent to support our business community is great news.

“I am sure that this will be a catalyst to create highly skilled local jobs and long-term economic growth for the area”.

Guy Lacey, Principal of Coleg Gwent said: “Our vision is ‘changing lives through learning’. This means we are dedicated to the young people who live in the places we serve, providing them with the support to grow and develop.

“As the local economy demands more expertise in STEM fields, Coleg Gwent aims to prepare the future workforce in a specialised facility that will provide learners with access to cutting-edge technology and innovation that reflects industry standards.

“Industry experts will support with an updated curriculum, ensuring that we deliver excellence and expertise to the area that will contribute to economic growth, increased job opportunities and enhanced skills in the community.”

