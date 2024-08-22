Construction well underway at site of new Velindre Cancer Centre

Ted Peskett – Local Democracy Reporter

Construction is well underway at the site of what will be the new Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff.

Cardiff Council granted outline planning permission for the multi-million pound facility on Northern Meadows, Whitchurch, in December, 2017.

The plans attracted some opposition from campaigners who were unhappy about the location of the building and raised concerns about the impact that this would have on much loved green space and wildife.

Even after plans for the scheme were approved, campaigners continued to raise concerns as construction access to the site passed through Lady Cory Field.

Lady Cory Field, a triangular piece of land off Pendwyallt Road, was gifted by Dame Elizabeth Cansh Cory in 1939 for the purpose of cricket, football or other games and recreations.

Velindre University NHS Trust said at the time that the planning process included a public consultation and that the covenant on Lady Cory Field was considered as part of the decision making process.

They added that the space would eventually be returned to the community and accommodate vital wildlife habitats, planting and accessible footpaths.

Developers Acorn were announced as the successful bidders for the contract to construct the new cancer centre in July, 2022, and construction began in May, 2024.

Blockwork

Here is a closer look at how long the project could take and how much it is expected to cost.

Velindre University NHS Trust said the new cancer centre is still on track to open in spring, 2027.

Earthworks and the installation of a permanent compound are listed by the NHS trust as taking place over the summer months and drainage, formwork and concrete works will take place shortly after this.

The construction of retaining walls and blockwork is expected to take place over spring, 2025.

This will be followed in the summer of that same year by facade works, putting the steel structure in place and roofing work.

Between autumn, 2025, and autumn, 2026, the partitions are being put in place as well as the ceiling and flooring. Interior decoration is also expected to be done during this period.

Furniture and fixtures are expected to be fitted and medical equipment should arrive between autumn, 2026, and winter, 2026.

The final phase will be the installation artwork and landscaping before the expected opening of the centre.

Cost

The cost of delivering the new cancer centre has gone up since Velindre University NHS Trust put the contract to build it out to tender in 2021.

At this time, the estimated value of the contract was £562m.

Velindre University NHS Trust confirmed that the total cost of the project over 25 years was £884m.

In 2021, the cost of constructing the new cancer centre was expected to be about £200m.

The actual cost of building the centre is now more than £300m.

A Velindre University NHS Trust spokesperson said: “We can confirm that the total cost of the project over the 25 years, like a mortgage, is £884m.

“This is calculated to include and adjust for changes in inflation.

“The cost of the actual construction of the new cancer centre, referred to as the capex, is £312m. This is part of the figure above and not in addition to.”

