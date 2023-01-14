Construction work on new Butetown railway station to get underway this summer

Works will get underway this summer on the construction of a new Butetown railway station and the redevelopment of Cardiff Bay station as part of the biggest upgrade to public transport in the area for a generation.

Transport for Wales (TfW) confirmed plans to build a new two-platform station in the north of Butetown last summer.

The existing Cardiff Bay station will also be upgraded with getting new signage, customer information screens and other improvements.

Cardiff Bay station will remain open for passengers while the work is taking place.

Installation of a new track will allow faster and more frequent services using brand new tram-trains, with a new timetable to be introduced from 2024.

James Price, Transport for Wales Chief Executive Officer, said: “The Bay Line transformation project is an important part of the South Wales Metro and we’re delighted to be able to begin construction work on the brand-new station in Butetown, as well as important upgrades to Cardiff Bay station.

“From 2024 we’ll be providing a smoother, greener, modern public transport service which will open up a range of opportunities for people living in Butetown and the wider Cardiff Bay area.

“We’re keen to continue working collaboratively with local residents through workshops and drop-in sessions, where people will be able to get more information and ask questions about the Bay Line transformation.”

Future routes

Working alongside Cardiff Council and the Welsh Government, potential options for future transport routes between Cardiff Central and Newport Road, via the Cardiff Bay line and Porth Teigr subject to funding being secured are also being considered.

A seven-week consultation was launched on 12 December to collect feedback from the public, the findings of which will inform the project’s outline business case.

Work on a a construction compound on Lloyd George Avenue will begin this month, with the works on the track starting from early 2023.

TfW will soon be preparing for the installation of a construction compound on the trackside of Lloyd George Avenue to manage its work and provide welfare facilities for workers.

Vegetation management work will also be carried out to safely provide the electrical clearances for the public, staff and the infrastructure for the overhead line equipment which will be installed.

