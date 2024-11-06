Consultation launched for massive housing development

A planning consultation has been launched ahead of proposals to build a large estate of over 800 homes, and a new primary school.

It comes as part of an outline application from developers at Savills on behalf of Bridgend College for a new residential development on land East of Pencoed.

If given the green light, plans indicate the site could eventually hold up to 804 residential units in the future, with 20% of those designated as affordable housing, along with space for a new primary school.

Local Development Plan

The area is currently allocated for residential development in the Bridgend Local Development Plan, where it could also include small-scale community and commercial facilities, green infrastructure and landscaping, and outdoor recreation facilities and public open space.

The 45 hectare site is said to join directly with Bridgend College’s existing Pencoed Campus at its northern boundary where it also includes sports fields and a 3G pitch.

An early draft of the plans read: “The proposed development comprises the comprehensive development of the site for residential uses and includes the associated access and active travel routes, ecological mitigation, local community and commercial facilities, land for education facilities, landscaping, green infrastructure, sustainable drainage systems and suitable site preparation and infrastructure works.”

Campus

It also comes alongside works to create a modern £80 million new college campus on the site of a former police station and car park at Cheapside in Bridgend town centre.

The campus, which is expected to be completed in 2026, will be set out across two buildings once completed, and will look to provide “exceptional” teaching and learning facilities for the area, as well as a 250-seat theatre, IT suites, hair and beauty salons, recording and dance studios.

The potential Pencoed development could join other large scale housing sites set to go for approval in the coming years, such as a 900-home development which is planned as part of the Porthcawl seafront redevelopment.

The consultation for the site is the latest step in the planning process after an environmental scoping report was carried out earlier this year to see what environmental impacts would need to be looked at ahead of a full application.

Anyone who wants to make representations regarding the proposed development can now do so via Savills website with submissions needing to be handed in by November 25, 2024.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

