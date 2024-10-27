Consultation launched into financial support for MSs and staff

A major consultation has been launched into changes in financial support for Members of the Senedd.

The Independent Remuneration Board of the Senedd has launched the first phase of a consultation seeking views on the resources available to MSs and their staff ahead of the expansion of members at the next election in May 2026.

This phase of the consultation focuses on overnight accommodation, constituency offices and engagement and support for Senedd groups.

Constituency boundaries

The next election will also see the introduction of revised constituency boundaries under the new Closed List election system, where six Members will represent each of 16 new constituencies.

Dr Elizabeth Haywood, the Chair of the Independent Remuneration Board of the Senedd, said: “The next Senedd will look and feel very different to the current and all previous Senedd terms and present the biggest change since devolution.

“Within this context, the Board will need to decide on the appropriate provisions and support for Members to enable them to do their jobs effectively – representing their constituents, making laws and holding the Welsh Government to account – whilst always ensuring value for money for the people of Wales.

“We are carrying out an in-depth review, re-assessing the purpose of every aspect of financial support available to Members, from office costs and staff budgets to pay.”

Salaries

This is the first of a two-part consultation in preparation for the next Senedd, with a second on Members’ salaries and staffing budgets to follow in spring 2025.

The first consultation will close at 17:00 Friday 6 December 2024. Information about the proposals and how to submit views is available on the Independent Remuneration Board’s website.

The Board is an independent body responsible for ensuring Members of the Senedd have the appropriate remuneration and resources available to them to undertake their role. This includes setting the salaries of Members as well as their other support such as staffing and office costs.

