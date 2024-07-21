Consultation launched on changes to voting system for local elections

A consultation has been launched for members of the public to have their say about changes to the voting system in local elections.

Cyngor Gwynedd has launched the consultation to get the views of residents on potential changes to the voting procedure for electing County Councillors in Gwynedd

Councillors are currently selected through a Simple Majority electoral system ( First Past the Post) which is one of the two voting systems permitted by the Local Government and Elections (Wales) Act 2021.

Single Transferable Vote

The other option for Welsh council elections is a Single Transferable Vote System (also known as a proportional or proportional representation voting system).

The consultation will be open until 15 September 2024 and everyone registered to vote in the county is eligible to participate.

Gwynedd councillors will then consider feedback before making a final decision on changing the system at a special meeting of the Full Council in October 2024.

Councillor Menna Trenholme, Cyngor Gwynedd’s Cabinet Member for the Corporate Support Department, said: “We want to hear the views of the people of Gwynedd and everyone registered to vote here has the opportunity to complete a short questionnaire.

“As part of this consultation process, we are also gathering the views of Gwynedd’s community councils, town councils and the city council.”

You can participate in the consultation by visiting Cyngor Gwynedd’s website.

Paper copies will be available at local Gwynedd libraries and at Siop Gwynedd Caernarfon, Dolgellau and Pwllheli (open 9am-4pm, Mon-Fri, excluding Bank Holiday).

To receive a copy by post, or in another language or format, call 01766 771000.

