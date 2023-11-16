Consultation launched on complaints process against MSs and Senedd staff

Emily Price

A consultation has been launched to look at the current procedure for complaints against Members of the Senedd or staff who work at the Welsh Parliament.

The Senedd’s Standards of Conduct Committee is calling for views to help shape a renewed Dignity and Respect policy.

The Senedd Commission, the body responsible for the provision of property, staff and services required to enable the Senedd to run, has recently reviewed the approach to Dignity and Respect, covering Members of the Senedd, their staff and those who work on the Senedd estate.

The recent review makes a number of recommendations for the Senedd and the Standards of Conduct Committee has taken these recommendations as a starting point for the consultation.

The Committee’s consultation will ask the following questions:

Would you feel comfortable making a complaint about a Member of the Senedd or somebody who works on the Senedd estate? If not, why?

Do you know how to make a complaint about a Member of the Senedd or somebody who works on the Senedd estate?

Do you feel there are any barriers to you raising concerns about the inappropriate behaviour of a Member of the Senedd or somebody who works on the Senedd estate?

Do you have any suggestions regarding how the complaints procedure could be improved?

Is the guidance clear? Is the language used simple to understand?

Does the document help you understand who you should contact about different types of complaints?

If you were a victim of inappropriate behaviour, would you feel confident in using the procedure as it currently stands?

Vikki Howells, Chair of the Standards of Conduct Committee said: “Everyone has the right to feel safe and protected when interacting with the Senedd and it is essential that everyone is treated with dignity and respect in the workplace.

“If there is a need to make a complaint about a Member of the Senedd or anyone that works for the Senedd then processes should be clear and accessible for all.

“To help us get the complaints procedure right for the future, we are keen to hear views on how things can be improved.”

The consultation will go live on Thursday 16 November and will be open until 8 January 2024.

