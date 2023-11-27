Consultation launched on cost of policing in north Wales

North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin has launched a public consultation asking residents how much money they are prepared to pay for the work of the police.

The consultation runs until 7 January and is also inviting views on how people rate policing in their own communities and their priorities for policing in the region.

Council tax

Around half the money for the police budget in North Wales comes from the UK Government and the rest comes from Council Tax.

The amount people pay in their Council Tax depends on the precept levied by Police and Crime Commissioners.

A proposal on the level of precept being sought will be made by Mr Dunbobbin at the Police and Crime Panel meeting on 29 January 2024.

The amount paid by residents will change in April, at the start of the new financial year for 2024/25.

A Council Tax increase of £21.78 in the precept is needed to create a standstill budget for the coming year, with no cuts.

Mr Dunbobbin says he is conscious of current pressures on household budgets and is keen to know what level of council tax increase residents would support through his consultation.

Security

“As a husband and father, and as someone who still lives in the heart of the community I grew up in, I know that people’s safety and security are paramount. But I also know how much pressure families and people are under generally today,” he said.

“We all depend on – and should help – each other, wherever and whenever we can. But the safety and security of our neighbourhoods depend on an effective and well-funded Police Service.

“Wherever I travel in north Wales, from Anglesey, to Wrexham, Llanrwst, Pwllheli and Barmouth, I know how much people value the work of North Wales Police and its officers and staff. But this valuable work comes at a cost, and it is my duty on the behalf of residents, to work out what this cost should be.

“That is why I need local residents to help inform my decision. I would urge the people of North Wales to join in my consultation and tell me what they are willing, and able, to pay to fund policing in our community.”

As well as funding the Police Service, the money raised via Council Tax also enables the PCC to fund services across North Wales. These Commissioned Services include work within the community to support victims of crime and support offenders to reduce re-offending.

Residents can fill in the survey via the following links: Welsh: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/praesept23_schth English: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/opcc_precept23

