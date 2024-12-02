Consultation launched on future of two canals

A consultation has been launched over future plans for the development of two canals after funding was secured by the local council.

The announcement of funding for work on the Neath and Tennant canals was first made by Neath Port Talbot council in April, after it secured £113,850 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund’s Heritage Places initiative.

The local authority is now looking for feedback from residents over the coming month to help them “add definition” to the main options they are exploring when it comes to restoring and regenerating the canals.

Feasibility study

A council spokesperson said: “The council, working with consultants AtkinsRéalis, is developing a comprehensive options appraisal feasibility study examining future uses for the Neath and Tennant Canals, recognising their significance and unique heritage and what they can offer to the people and communities lining their routes.

“The study will be part of the long-term Canal Connections/ Cysylltiadau Camlesi project working towards regenerating the canal system into an accessible community asset for active recreation and travel and establishing it as a heritage visitor destination which connects local communities.

“The canals enable residents to reconnect with nature and the communities along its length, linking the town centre to valley areas. There is a recognition of the importance of these spaces for people’s health and wellbeing as these waterways can be improved to provide clean, green spaces for local leisure activity where rich biodiversity thrives.”

Private extensions

The Neath Canal first completed in 1795, with extensions added from Neath to Giant’s Grave a year later, and further private extensions, including the Jersey Canal reaching Briton Ferry by 1842.

In a previous statement, Sue O’Hare who is chair of the navigation committee for the Inland Waterways Association (IWA), said she was delighted by the positive work that is being done to preserve the area’s canals.

The canals consultation will be open until January 8, 2025.

