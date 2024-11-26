Consultation launched on plans for apartments on site of ‘legendary’ café

Lewis Smith, local democracy reporter

A public consultation has been launched ahead of plans to build affordable housing at the site of a former café which was once described as being the pillar of the community.

Fulgoni’s Café on John Street, Porthcawl, which had been open for 98 years, closed its doors for the final time in August, when the owners were reported to have accepted an offer to sell the land.

The “legendary” cafe had become well known in the Porthcawl area after being run by three generations of the Fulgoni family and its low prices and popular ice-creams.

The site could soon be demolished in order to make way for new affordable housing as Linc Cymru Housing Association looks to develop it.

Apartments

The early proposals which are in the pre-planning stages say the site could contain 44 affordable apartments set out over five storeys if given the go-ahead by the local authority.

The draft plans read: “The proposed development aspires to redevelop the site to form a five-storey landmark building, containing 44 affordable apartments. The proposal is for a high-quality and high-performance landmark building which is contemporary in design and responds to its prominent position adjacent to the wider regeneration area.

“It consists of a five-storey new build block comprising 44 residential apartments with rooftop plant space, on-site parking, new access and associated landscaping and amenity space. The proposal requires the demolition of the existing building which is part single-storey and part two-storey.

“The development proposals include the provision of 44 new affordable homes, comprising 35 one-bedroom apartments and nine two-bedroom apartments.”

Seafront

The potential new apartment block is one of a number of planned changes for the popular seaside town in the coming years, with proposals to alter parts of the seafront area as well as other sections of the town.

The regeneration scheme led by Bridgend council could see a number of changes to roads and layouts in the area, as well the creation of about 900 homes, a school, and a new road system through Griffin Park.

It also comes shortly after the opening of the new £4m Porthcawl Metrolink bus station located alongside the town’s beachfront at Portway and Salt Lake, which has so far led to mixed responses from members of the public.

The deadline for comments on the apartments proposal is December 11, 2024, via LRM planning’s website.

