Consultation launched on plans for major solar farm

A public consultation is planned for a major solar farm which is designated as a “development of national significance”

Earlier this month, the Welsh Government notified Denbighshire Council about plans for the development on land near Bodelwydden and St George, Abergele.

Island Green Power is now at an early stage of developing plans for the renewable energy scheme consisting of solar and energy storage on the border between Conwy and Denbighshire.

The ‘Bodelwyddan Solar and Energy Storage’ has an export capacity above 10MW, so it is considered a Development of National Significance and so will be determined by the Welsh Ministers.

Clean energy

Nick Bowen, senior project development manager at Island Green Power, said: “Generating clean energy that reduces carbon emissions is critical to our future, as reflected in Wales’ net-zero goals.

“We are therefore hopeful that the local community will attend our public consultation events to learn more about the initial proposals.

“We value early-stage input from the community, which is vital in shaping the emerging plans.”

The following community consultation events are taking place:

30pm – 7pm on Wednesday 29 January in Bodelwyddan Community Centre, Ronaldsway, Bodelwyddan, LL18 5TE

2pm – 6.30pm on Thursday 30 January in Towyn and Kinmel Bay Community Resource Centre, The Square, Off Foryd Road, Kinmel Bay, LL18 5BT

A project website has been established at bodelwyddansolar.co.uk

