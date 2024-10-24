Consultation launched on plans which could see up to 12 libraries close

Nicholas Thomas, local democracy reporter

A public consultation has been launched on plans which could see up to 12 libraries close as part of a council’s efforts to save money and rationalise its resources.

Caerphilly council has proposed focusing its energy into just six sites, which will be developed into “hubs” for community services as well as the usual library offer.

Those libraries are Bargoed, Blackwood, Caerphilly, Rhymney, Risca, and Ystrad Mynach.

No decision has been made yet on the future of the council’s 12 other libraries, but a public consultation on the proposals began on Tuesday 22 October and will run until Tuesday 3 December.

Review

The libraries up for review are in Aberbargoed, Abercarn, Abertridwr, Bedwas, Deri, Llanbradach, Machen, Nelson, New Tredegar, Newbridge, Oakdale, and Pengam.

Announcing the public consultation, Cllr Carol Andrews, the cabinet member with responsibility for library services, said: “When exploring the future vision for the library service, it was clear that they have already become so much more than a place to borrow and read books.

“We have seen how the evolution of digital services has enhanced the offer to become far more inclusive.

“We want to take that one step further and create a hub environment that acts as a one-stop-shop for residents. A warm and welcoming space that provides ready access to services in a town centre location with easy access to local transport links.”

The council said its library proposals are necessary because of “significant financial challenges” at a time of “rapid change and evolving community needs”.

£45 million savings

It estimates it will have to make £45 million in savings over the next two years to deliver a balanced budget.

“It is clear that the financial pressures have led us to consider the options to future-proof the service and that includes the potential rationalisation of the amount of sites that we have,” added Cllr Andrews.

“That is why it is really important for us to seek a broad range of views on the proposal, so we are able to gain a greater understanding of the needs of our residents.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

