Consultation launched on proposals to increase financial support for Senedd Members

New proposals to raise Senedd Members’ business cost allowance are opening to consultation.

The Remuneration Board of the Senedd is seeking views on proposed changes that could see an increase in the amount of financial support available to Members.

The board proposes a 10.1% raise in Members’ allowances which could be claimed for office running costs and residential accommodation for Members who live outside Cardiff.

This proposal would reflect the rate of inflation in September 2022.

The Board is also proposing a small increase in the staffing allowance for each Member to reflect their workload and is making proposals for Support Staff pay, in response to cost of living pressures.

Rising inflation

The Chair of the Remuneration Board, Dr Elizabeth Haywood, said: “Our annual review of support provided to Members of the Senedd aims to make sure it remains fit for purpose for the next financial year.

“This year, we must take into account the effect of rising inflation on the cost of running offices, the cost of engaging with constituents and other expenses.

“We have made recommendations designed to enable Members to continue to do their job of representing their constituents in these challenging times.

“They are designed to ensure the support is sustainable, reflects the wider financial circumstances in Wales, and represents value for money for taxpayers.

“We now look forward to hearing people’s views on these proposals to help shape a fair final offer.”

Members’ pay was set for the 6th Senedd in 2021 and it is adjusted annually according to the change in Annual Survey of Hours and Earnings annual gross median earnings in Wales, to a maximum of 3%.

This year’s ASHE figure is 7.3% meaning the increase in Members’ salary will therefore be capped at 3%.

It follows two years where there was no increase in pay after it was frozen at the 2019 level in 2020 and 2021 and a 0.4% increase last year, in April 2022.

If you would like to submit a response to the Remuneration Board’s consultation you can email remuneration@senedd.wales.

The deadline for submitting responses is 17:00 on Thursday 9 February 2023.

