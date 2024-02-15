Consultation launched over plans to create new city centre square

A public consultation is being launched to help shape plans for a new city square in the centre of Cardiff.

St David’s Cardiff owner, Landsec has plans to transform the former Debenhams store into a new public space tailored to local needs.

The proposed open-air square will aim to provide a safe space for children to play, and could provide a location in the city centre for live music, local creatives and Cardiff’s growing street food scene.

The community consultation will kick off at St David’s Cardiff, next to the first floor information point, on 23 and 24 February.

Culture

Landsec will invite people to come together to explore the themes of culture, nature, play, activity, and craft in community workshops to create a place that meets local needs and celebrates Cardiff culture.

Helen Morgan, Centre Director at St David’s Cardiff said: “These plans have the potential to bring so much to Cardiff. New outdoor space will revitalise this part of the city centre for local people to enjoy and provide a better all-day-out experience for guests visiting St David’s and Cardiff.

“Now our focus is to engage with local people, community groups and stakeholders to work with us to shape the future of St David’s, so we can continue to contribute to our thriving capital city.”

People have until April 2024 to share their thoughts on the plans and are invited to attend design events throughout February and March.

Comments are also encouraged on Landsec’s new commonplace website which will feature event details, updates on the project, and the early plans.

Demolition plans

Cardiff’s Debenhams store closed in 2021 and demolition plans were submitted in November 2023.

Planning consultants said the store was being knocked down due to the occupier no longer operating and a “lack of demand for retail units of this size”.

Landsec bought the site, along with 100% ownership of the St David’s shopping centre, earlier in 2023.

