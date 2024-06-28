Consultation launched to shape council’s programme of festivals and outdoor events over next decade

A public consultation has been launched to help shape a council’s programme of festivals and outdoor events over the next ten years

Neath Port Talbot Council is seeking the views of residents, visitor or event organiser to help understand the different types of events people would like to see, what improvements could be made to them and where people want to see them.

An online questionnaire has been launched to help the council collect responses and both community and commercial event organisers are also being given the opportunity to express their views on how they can be helped to develop local events and festivals.

Ambitious plans

Chris Saunders, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Head of Leisure, Tourism, Heritage and Culture said: “We have ambitious plans to make the area a more vibrant and prosperous place to live, work and visit.

“Over the next decade our mission will be to work with the sector to offer an all-year-round programme of outdoor events and festivals which enhance the cultural experiences of residents and visitors.

“To achieve this, we want to engage with the community, local businesses, and event organisers to develop events that showcase our diverse sporting, culture and heritage offer as well as attracting regional, national and international events to the county borough.”

The online questionnaire can be found on Neath Port Talbot Council’s website and is open until 24 July.

The results of the questionnaire, together with further engagement work, will go towards the development of the final outdoor events strategy which will be published towards the end of this year.

Paper copies of the survey are also available at Neath, Port Talbot and Pontardawe Libraries until Wednesday 24th July.

The new strategy is being delivered as part of a project which has been funded by the Council’s Heritage, Culture, Tourism and Events Fund which in turn is funded via UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund.

